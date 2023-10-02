Every so often, an unknown movie stumbles onto Netflix and immediately makes an impression. This time around, it’s the release of new drama, Nowhere – but is it based on a true story?

First airing on the streaming platform on September 29, the international thriller has quickly been praised for its tactile nature in dealing with one couple’s horrific escape from Spain.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Fleeing a totalitarian country, pregnant Mia (Anna Castillo) must fight for her life when a violent storm knocks the container in which she has been hiding overboard. Trapped, Mia gives birth and is forced to survive to save her baby.”

Because the movie shows Europe in such a brutal state, some viewers have been left wondering if the story is based on true events. Fear not – here’s everything we know about the plot of Nowhere on Netflix.

Is Nowhere on Netflix based on a true story?

No. The events of the Netflix film Nowhere are completely fictional.

Though there are definitely familiar links in plot points such as the fleeing to safety by dangerous means, Mia’s specific storyline has been made up for the purpose of the film.

According to Netflix, Nowhere director Albert Pintó stated that he wanted Mia’s story to feel “tangible” to viewers.

“[Mia’s story has] raw and emotional, where you could immerse yourself in the drama of our protagonist and not detach yourself from her at any time. To feel her pain and joy as close as possible, to live the survival in our own skin.”

Thanks to the nature of Earth and the totalitarian regime that has grasped hold of Spain, there are indicators throughout Nowhere that events are actually taking place in a dystopian parallel of the present day. The film begins in an unnamed country, but most of it takes place at sea.

Actor Anna Castillo explains during an interview with ES Euro: “The people who die every day at sea are terrible. But this movie is not about that. I already did Mediterranean, which was a social drama that talked about Open Arms, and Nowhere is a dystopian reality. The totalitarian regime serves to put the character in context and understand what this girl is doing fleeing in the container.

“I think I would die being there. Mia is in a very fragile moment because she carries a very great guilt. If it were up to her, she would quit in more than a moment. But her baby depends on her and that means she can’t give up and draws strength from where she doesn’t have it to fight all the time.”

Nowhere is available to stream on Netflix now.

