Naruto: Sasuke’s story comes to a romantic end

Sasuke’s story covers the last Uchiha’s adventures while finding traces of the Sage of the Six Paths. The final chapter features the romantic ending between Sasuke and Sakura that fans have always been waiting for.

Naruto Shippuden has more or less sidelined Sasuke in a somewhat controversial way. Ever since the first Naruto anime, Sasuke has been a fan-favorite character. However, the way he is portrayed in the second part of the anime is less than ideal. While it is common for anime characters to transition from good to evil, Sasuke’s actions seem a bit futile.

He first leaves his village and goes rogue, then kills his brother, and after learning the truth, he destroys the village. Throughout the series, he travels from one place to another, occasionally crossing paths with Naruto and the others. However, he only makes himself useful in the Fourth Great Shinobi War. He also redeems himself and swears to protect the village from the shadows.

Shingo Kimura illustrated the Sasuke Retsuden manga, with Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka providing the original story. Sasuke’s narrative includes a secondary plot in which Naruto developed a chakra illness as a result of his continuous exposure to a big supply of chakra, and Sasuke set out to find a treatment. Sasuke’s story comes to an end, showing the much-needed romance between the Uchiha couple.

How does Sasuke’s Story end?

Sasuke and Sakura have been a sure deal since the very beginning of the Naruto franchise. However, even after going through several challenges, these two are forced to live apart from one another. Sakura is left to raise their daughter Sarada all by herself, while Sasuke protects the village from outside threats. The manga series mostly focuses on Sasuke finding clues about Naruto’s illness.

Apparently, the Sage suffered the same illness. The final chapter features Ino and Sakura talking about the latter’s ring that Sasuke gave her. There’s also a heartwarming scene of Sakura and Sasuke enjoying Sarada’s cooking.

By the end, Sakura asks Sasuke if he gave her a ring to scare off other guys, to which the latter agrees. The ending of Sasuke’s story is perfect, given it covered basically everything. Sakura saves Jiji’s life, and things finally start going back on track. What’s more, the Uchiha family dinner is the icing on the cake.

