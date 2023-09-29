A movie about the OceanGate Titanic sub tragedy is happening

It’s only been a few months since the Titan disaster unfolded, but plans for a movie based on the OceanGate Titanic sub are already in place.

Back in June of this year, a submersible carrying five people left on tour to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, with the craft losing contact with the outside world in the hours that followed.

After days of searching, the craft was found to have imploded from the pressure of the ocean itself, killing both the clients and crew on board.

Article continues after ad

Not only did the incident spark global debate across social media, it’s now caught the attention of Hollywood, who are looking to make a movie about Oceangate.

Article continues after ad

Plans to make movie about OceanGate Titanic sub are underway

According to Deadline, E. Brian Dobbins is set to lead the charge for a fiction-based OceanGate movie, following confirmation of a limited docuseries.

Dobbins is best known for his previous work on Black-ish and the comedy-horror film The Blackening.

Writers are also already attached to the project, with the OceanGate movie being co-written by MindRiot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Commenting on the upcoming project, lawman-turned-filmmaker Keasey stated to Deadline: “The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process.

Article continues after ad

“Our film will not only honor all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

Article continues after ad

YouTube/The Movie Times E.Brian Dobbins is set to lead the OceanGate biopic

Keasey continued: “Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance.”

At present, little detail about the OceanGate biopic is publicly known, but it is set to explore a series of events before, during, and after the implosion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know so far about the OceanGate biopic. Check out some of our other hubs below:

The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Monster Season 2 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2