Honda car driven by PS5 controller gives the internet OceanGate flashbacks

A collaboration between Sony and Honda has been shown off in which a new sedan can be controlled using the PS5’s DualSense controller. Unfortunately, people are still a little shaken up by the last time a gaming controller was used to steer a vehicle.

Sony’s patented DualSense controller for the PS5 is a pretty remarkable piece of tech. Its state-of-the-art haptics make for some awesome gaming experiences.

Those experiences got a bit of an upgrade when Sony announced its pro controller DualSense Edge. Their functionality doesn’t just end at a few extra triggers and some fancy vibrations though.

During Sony’s press conference at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the company unveiled the AFEELA. A luxury sedan built in collaboration with Honda the presenter drove onto the stage using a DualSense controller. Of course, nearly everyone who’s seen it had the same thought.

“I’m intrigued but last time a large machine was operated with a gaming remote, it didn’t end too well for everyone involved,” said a user on Twitter responding to the showcase. The comment referenced the OceanGate submarine that imploded in 2023.

Fortunately, Sony did clarify that this was a tech demonstration only and the AFEELA does in fact come with a steering wheel. A steering wheel isn’t the only cutting-edge technology in this space-aged, electric sedan though.

The AFEELA features a noise-canceling interior, an internal 3D audio setup, and a series of cameras that allow for “unparalleled safety”. It also integrates AI for navigation, AR for unique gaming experiences designed solely for the vehicle, and you can play Fortnite in it.

There’s a lot more to the AFEELA but those are the major selling points listed on its website. However, when you unveil it by driving it around with a PS5 controller, social media is going to default to submarine jokes.

Sony/Honda We weren’t kidding, it’s got Fortnite.

The AFEELA is only a prototype at present and there haven’t been any announcements about when it is expected to be made available to the public.

Sony did reveal that it will be coming to Gran Turismo 7 later this year, so if you did want to try it out, that will be its first official test drive.