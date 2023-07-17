James Cameron shuts down “offensive rumors” of an OceanGate submersible film

James Cameron has denied rumors he is “in talks about an OceanGate film”, calling the allegations “offensive” and assuring fans he would never dramatize the disaster.

It’s been nearly one month since the OceanGate Titan submersible first went missing after losing communications on its descent to the Titanic. June 22 marked the discovery of a debris field, confirming that the submersible had imploded and all five passengers were deceased.

Quick to capitalize on the disaster, OceanGate has since appeared on various platforms and entertainment avenues, including a pay-to-access Roblox OceanGate sub-game and a documentary that aired just hours after the Titan was due to run out of oxygen.

Now James Cameron has spoken up in response to rumors that he has been looking into making a film based on the events.

Taking to Twitter to shut down any misguided gossip, Cameron called the rumors “offensive”, setting the record straight that no film would ever be made — not now or anytime in the future.

The news comes days after a report published via The Sun claimed an insider told the outlet “The Titan disaster is already being looked at as a major series for one of the world’s biggest streamers — and James is first choice for director”.

“It is a subject close to his heart,” the insider said. “He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on.”

OceanGate OceanGate has since stopped its operations following the disaster.

But Cameron has set the record straight that he is not open to nor interested in dramatizing the disaster, explaining that he doesn’t “respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now”.

Many responses to the announcement were not convinced that the director’s disinterest had crossed out the possibility of a future film surrounding the Titan’s unfortunate descent.

“If you won’t, someone else will. And it’s probably [going to] be worse,” one person tweeted Cameron.

Another said, “Oceangate’s mistake will wind up being more valuable than anything the owner has done correctly, just not for himself.”

Currently, it seems the internet will have to wait for any further news surrounding a dramatization of the submersible’s implosion. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.