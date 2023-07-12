Stepson of billionaire killed in OceanGate disaster roasted for new “getting laid” comments

The stepson of a billionaire killed in the OceanGate Titanic tragedy is getting roasted after complaining about not being able to “get laid.”

British billionaire Hamish Harding perished during the OceanGate disaster, but as the internet tried to find the missing sub, his stepson was shooting his shot at OnlyFans models.

In a short time period, Brian Szasz faced the wrath of the internet for allegedly using racist language and feuding with Cardi B over going to a Blink-182 concert all while messaging OnlyFans creators.

Now, Szasz is once again making news for all the wrong reasons after he complained that he’s unable to “get laid” despite getting a fortune in inheritance money.

Stepson of billionaire slammed for complaining about not “getting laid”

In a post on Twitter, Szasz demanded that people stop asking him for money, but implemented a few special conditions where he would dig into his inheritance.

“Quit asking me for money unless you’re a beautiful woman, trans women too! An OF model. Or a black dude trying to go to college!” he exclaimed.

When asked how much money he inherited, Brian shot back with, “More than you’ll make in a lifetime.”

However, all that money doesn’t seem to be helping the wealthy stepson. In a deleted post, he moaned, “With millions to spare, I still can’t get laid.”

Twitter Brian Szasz isn’t having the best time on Twitter.

This comes despite Szasz constantly messaging OnlyFans models and users mocking him in the comments pretending to be OF creators to try and get his attention.

We’ll have to see if he one day ends up finding love, after all, there are plenty of fish in the sea.