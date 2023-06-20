Mission Impossible 7 reviews: First “dynamite” reactions

Tom Cruise has “done it again”, according to the first reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 – here’s other reactions, and any other updates on reviews and the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score.

Cruise can’t and won’t be stopped, whether it’s putting his life on the line for the sake of our giddy-faced entertainment by driving motorcycles off of cliffs and attaching himself to the outside of a plane, or, in Steven Spielberg’s eyes, saving the theatrical experience with Top Gun: Maverick.

While he may have to war with Christopher Nolan over Oppenheimer, he’s back with a new must-see big-screen experience with Mission: Impossible 7, the first of a two-part blockbuster event with some of the craziest set pieces ever conceived.

Ahead of its wide release this summer, select critics have already seen the movie – so, here’s the first reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, along with any reviews and updates on its Rotten Tomatoes score.

Mission: Impossible 7 reactions

The first reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 have been incredibly positive… but not unanimous, and there have been some notable criticisms.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called it “another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. The emphasis on capturing things in camera makes a HUGE difference, and you can feel it.”

Critic Germain Lussier also wrote: “Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic. Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise. It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that.”

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland praised the movie for “feeling like its own film while setting up for the second half… after the insanity of the last few films, #MissionImpossible7 has a tremendous amount to live up to, but one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent ‘part 1 of 2!!’ features.”

Several critics have noted the movie’s themes and villain; more specifically, how it examines artificial intelligence. “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it),” Uproxx’s Mike Ryan wrote, adding: “With the inherent nature of being ‘part one’ (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT.”

The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz also tweeted: “#MissionImpossible DEAD RECKONING PART 1: Tom Cruise hates streaming so much he’s made an algorithm the villain. And bless his crazy ass, b/c this is a behemoth-sized spectacle, one go-for-broke set-piece after the next, close to FALLOUT excellence. Henry Czerny fans will go nuts.”

In a particularly negative reaction, The Wrap’s Scott Mendelson wrote: “#MissionImpossible7 was a big letdown. Wonky dialogue, oddly broad acting, and narrative contrivances/shortcuts that (being generous) seemed like COVID-related issues. Felt ‘off’ in a way akin to ‘Saw 3-D’ after ‘Saw VI’. For the sake of the industry, I hope I’m in the minority.”

Are there any Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 reviews?

No, there aren’t any full reviews for Mission: Impossible 7 right now.

While the social embargo has already lifted, it’s unclear when critics will be permitted to publish reviews online and in print, but we’ll update this space as soon as they’re live.

Is there a Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 Rotten Tomatoes score?

Mission: Impossible 7 doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score right now.

We’ll update this space as soon as its score is revealed.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 will hit cinemas on July 14, 2023. Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

