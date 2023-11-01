Mission: Impossible 7 made President Biden more afraid of AI technology

President Biden recently signed an executive order regarding the use of AI which he became concerned about after watching Mission: Impossible 7.

To keep up with the fast-paced technology we’re all using on every day basis, a lot of movies have switched from having traditional human villains to have their heroes fight computers.

One recent movie who moved to have such a non-traditional villain was Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which saw Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt fighting sentient and dangerous form of AI known as the Entity.

As AI is becoming much more mainstream now a days, it was a bit unnerving to see such an iconic hero be bested by it at every turn. And audiences weren’t the only ones who saw the fictional Entity as a real threat as President Biden was inspired to sign an executive order concerning AI after watching the movie.

Biden strengths security over AI after MI7 viewing

According to Time, President Biden recently signed an exective order that will “guide the development of artificial intelligence — requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.”

White House chief of staff Bruce Reed explained that President Biden was already concerned about the use of AI technology after seeing realistic deep fakes of himself online, but the concern only grew stronger after he watched Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which he saw at Camp David.

“If he hadn’t already been concerned about what could go wrong with AI before that movie, he saw plenty more to worry about,” Reed said.

The Associated Press reported that, before President Biden was “profoundly curious about the technology in the months of meetings that led up to drafting the order.”

The executive order, which is set to roll out in the next 90 to 365 days, aims to “direct the most sweeping actions ever taken to protect Americans from the potential risks of AI systems.”

This includes “content authentication and watermarking to clearly label AI-generated content” so people don’t fall victim to AI-driven fraud.

