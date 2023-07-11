Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 box office – How much has it made?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is hitting cinemas this week, so here’s how much it has made at the box office so far, and how it compares to the other movies in the franchise.

Dead Reckoning Part 1 marks Tom Cruise’s seventh mission as Ethan Hunt, the hair-changing, death-defying IMF agent that’s always saving the world from near-certain doom, be it nuclear Armageddon or a new, nefarious world order.

In the latest entry, he and his crew track down a dangerous new entity that threatens the “very truth as we know it”, taking him on a globe-trotting journey and colliding him with new friends (Hayley Atwell’s Grace) and old enemies (Esai Morales’ Gabriel).

With audiences flocking to mighty big screens, here’s how much money Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 has made at the box office so far.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 box office

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is expected to begin its global box office haul with $250 million.

This figure comes from Deadline, which has projected an all-time opening record for the franchise, with $90 million coming from domestic screenings and $160 million in international markets.

It’s worth noting that the movie hit cinemas earlier in other countries, with UK audiences swarming multiplexes and booking up IMAX seats since July 10.

This isn’t particularly surprising: M:I’s box office tallies have been on the up for years, and this entry comes after the unprecedented domination of Top Gun: Maverick (for reference, that movie opened with $256.4 million and became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, so $250 million for Dead Reckoning Part 1 is a very good sign). Here’s how much the other movies have made:

Mission: Impossible — $457.7 million

Mission: Impossible 2 — $546.4 million

Mission: Impossible III — $398.5 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol — $694.7 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation — $682.7 million

Mission: Impossible – Fallout — $791.7 million

However, it’s a competitive summer ahead: Oppenheimer is just over a week away, and its mushroom cloud will swallow up all of the IMAX screens; Barbie is hitting cinemas on the same day; and Talk to Me, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Meg 2 are all on the horizon.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is in UK cinemas now, and it’ll arrive in the US on July 12. Check out our other coverage below: