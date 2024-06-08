Kurt Russell rumored to join Yellowstone spinoff, and fans are thrilled

While Yellowstone fans are still getting over Kevin Costner’s exit, a new cast rumor suggests that another classic Western legend is stepping up for the 2024 spinoff series.

Speculation and casting rumors have been swirling around Yellowstone 2024 since the sequel series was announced. While Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer were the biggest names allegedly up for deals for the Yellowstone spinoff, Kurt Russell is now supposedly the newest man on the scene.

Russell’s involvement comes via a report from insider Jeff Sneider, who claims that Russell is currently circling the leading role in one of the upcoming Yellowstone shows. Given that it’s not 6666, the only other present-day spinoff is Yellowstone 2024.

Article continues after ad

This is unconfirmed by Paramount and creatives, though the idea of Russell joining the Yellowstone cast seems to have struck a chord with fans. Costner is a Western icon, and having him lead the Western show was a stroke of genius.

Article continues after ad

Russell too is a big name in the genre, having starred in movies like Bone Tomahawk, The Hateful Eight, and Tombstone. As such, it would make sense for another big-screen cowboy to fill Costner’s shoes in the upcoming Yellowstone continuation.

Even more apt is the fact that Costner and Russell both played the same historical figure who dominated the Old West: Wyatt Earp. In fact, Costner was originally offered the role of Earp in 1993’s Tombstone, but opted to make a solo Wyatt Earp movie instead.

Article continues after ad

Russell then played Earp in his stead, and the rest is history. Tombstone has since become a cult classic and is hailed as one of the most memorable modern-made Westerns, while Costner’s Wyatt Earp was a box office flop.

While still a rumor for now, it seems as though Russell’s potential Yellowstone role already has the fans’ stamp of approval.

As one Reddit user wrote: “That… would f**king rule.” Another agreed, adding: “Stfu and Take. My. Money.”

Article continues after ad

“Yes please!” said another. “If the tea leaves come together it sounds like 2024 has or is close to locking down: Kurt Russell (!!!), Michelle Pfeiffer, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes. Good start, really hope a good chunk of the Bunkhouse crew sticks around as well.”

Article continues after ad

A fourth added: “Well THIS is interesting. Kurt would be the perfect choice to costar with Michelle Pfeiffer. Even better than McConaughey, since he’s older than she is (Kurt’s 73, Michelle is 66, and Matthew is 54). Plus Kurt actually lives on a ranch and hunts. Enjoys his firearms but he’s not a gun nut, just lives the life for real.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all Yellowstone news. For more, check out our guide to the best Yellowstone episodes. You can also find out how to watch all the Kevin Costner Westerns, and check out our Horizon: An American Saga review.

Article continues after ad