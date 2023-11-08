Marvel boss Kevin Feige has addressed rumors of two major original Avengers returning to the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s glory years reached their pinnacle in Phase 3, which included hit movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and the MCU movie to end all MCU movies, Avengers: Endgame.

Post-Endgame era has been hit and miss, with 2023 proving to be one of the toughest yet as the multiverse causes confusion and a series of flops bring the franchise down. Ant-Man 3 and Secret Invasion, we’re looking at you.

Could the answer to these woes be as simple as bringing back the OG cape-wearers and having the Avengers assemble once more? Marvel boss Kevin Feige has addressed the idea as fan speculation ramps up.

Kevin Feige addresses rumors of original Avengers returning to MCU

Amid rumors of Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson returning as Iron Man and Black Widow for a new Avengers movie, Feige told ET at The Marvels premiere: “We’ll have to see.”

So you’re saying there’s a chance.

The comment came up after the interviewer asked about the rumors that some “fallen Avengers” could possibly return to the MCU in the future, further clarifying that there’s been plenty of chat about Downey Jr and Johansson.

“We did not discuss that and that is the truth,” Feige replied. “We’re doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he’s part of the family. But in terms of returning, we’ll have to see.”

For those not in the know. Johansson is set to produce a top secret Marvel property alongside Feige. The Natasha Romanoff star confirmed to ComicBook back in June that the project is “still happening,” but that it had been paused due to the strikes.

As for her return as Black Widow, alongside Downey Jr as Iron Man, we’ll just have to wait and see as to whether they could reprise their roles down the line.

Feige’s latest comments have sparked plenty of discussion. “Only he can save Marvel,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter, while another said, “Can’t wait to see Iron Man back in action!”

But a majority have been criticizing the idea. “Never thought I would have MCU burnout, but ever since Endgame the whole MCU just feels meh and unexciting,” said one. “This reeks of desperation. Glad some folks are still enjoying it though.”

Another wrote: “Wow, they’re desperate. They must be absolutely terrified about the box office tracking for The Marvels.” While a third added: “Running out of ideas huh?”

And then there are those who have been speculating how the OG Avengers could return, considering both characters are dead in the MCU.

“They’ll probably be back for Secret Wars as multiversal variants,” speculated one, while a second said: “Idk why everyone is up in arms thinking they’d undo Iron Man and Widow’s deaths. They’re only gonna show up as alternate variants, same as Chris Evans.”

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10, and is covered extensively here. In the meantime, check out more superhero previews below:

