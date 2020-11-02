 Best Marvel & DC Halloween costumes: Cardi B, John Legend, Quavo & more - Dexerto
Best Marvel & DC Halloween costumes: Cardi B, John Legend, Quavo & more

Published: 2/Nov/2020 14:17

by Daniel Megarry
Normani, Rico Nasty and Cardi B for Halloween 2020
Cardi B, Normani, Ray Fisher and more celebrities channeled their favorite Marvel and DC characters for Halloween this year. Here are some of the best.

Spooky season looked different for everybody in 2020, with major gatherings advised against and most people staying safe at home instead. But that didn’t stop the world’s most-watched celebs from pulling together some pretty impressive costumes to celebrate.

Some opted for more traditionally scary costumes, but many decided to channel their favorite superheroes instead, from Spider-Man to Catwoman and beyond. It’s a trend we’ve seen growing in recent years, with pop culture references taking priority over horror.

We’ve already rounded up some of the best influencer costumes – you can find those here – and below we’ve put together a list of the celebrities that impressed us with their superhero-inspired outfits.

Cardi B as Scarlet Witch

Rapper and actor Cardi B is known for bringing out all the stops at Halloween, and this year was no different. She delivered two stunning outfits this year, the first being an impressive Medusa with a snake body, and the second being Marvel’s Avengers superhero Scarlet Witch.

We’d say it’s almost as good as last year’s show-stopping Poison Ivy outfit.

 

I’m sooo late but I woke up so tired and K had me busy….anyways SCARLETT WITCH .❤️❤️

Ray Fisher as Cyborg

Justice League star Ray Fisher got back into character as Cyborg for Halloween this year, while his nephew dressed as Transformers character Bumblebee.

“Not trick-or-treating this year, but my nephew and I can still dress up for groceries,” he wrote. “Wear a mask… or two.” Here’s hoping he dons the real costume and returns to the DC Extended Universe soon.

Normani as Catwoman

Motivation singer and former Fifth Harmony member Normani is still working away on her debut album, but in the meantime she’s delivering plenty of content for fans to enjoy through Instagram.

For Halloween this year, she dressed up as Michelle Pfeifer’s iconic version of Catwoman from Batman Returns (1992). She did a whole photo shoot, and her references are on point.

Saweetie and Quavo as Mystique and Beast

Rap power couple Quavo and Saweetie definitely win the award for best matching costumes this year, as both of them nailed their X-Men outfits. Saweetie was covered head-to-toe in blue body paint to become Mystique, while Quavo got blue and furry as Beast.

John Legend as Spider-Man

Social media superstar Chrissy Teigen decided to dress up as Natalie Portman’s character from big-screen thriller Black Swan this year. Her husband, singer John Legend, instead donned a Spidey suit to go as everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

They may not have matched, but they still looked great. Legend even got approval from the official Spider-Man Twitter account.

Rico Nasty as The Joker

Known for her striking visuals, the pressure was on rapper Rico Nasty to deliver with her Halloween costume this year. Fortunately, she did just that, as she gave her own twisted version of legendary Batman villain The Joker, asking her 1.2 million followers, “Why so serious?”

Bebe Rexha as Poison Ivy

While many people opted to dress as their favorite superheroes, Bebe Rexha went down the supervillain route instead. She channeled DC’s Poison Ivy, paying homage to Uma Thurman’s portrayal of the character in the movie Batman & Robin (1997).

We think she got it spot on.

If all these superhero costumes have left you craving more from Marvel and DC, you’ll be glad to know there’s loads on the way from the entertainment giants. There’s Marvel’s Blade reboot, a second season of Batwoman, that Suicide Squad sequel, and plenty more on the horizon.

Who is Percy? The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s mysterious new character

Published: 2/Nov/2020 11:18

by Daniel Megarry
Percy in The Walking Dead World Beyond
The Walking Dead: World Beyond introduced a mysterious new character in this week’s episode, but who is he and does he spell trouble for our survivors?

There were plenty of revelations in Sunday night’s episode, titled ‘Madman Across the Water.’ As well as giving viewers a solid backstory for Elton, Hope had a significant realization that will no doubt cause tension between the Endlings in the future.

But the episode’s most intriguing scene came during its final moments, where a stranger walked into camp brandishing a stick that likely doubles as a weapon. Is he a friend or foe? Could he be the “madman” from the episode title? There’s plenty of questions to answer here.

Percy in The Walking Dead World Beyond
The Endlings were approached by a mysterious stranger on this week’s episode

Who is Percy on The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

The mysterious new character is believed to be Percy, played by actor Ted Sutherland. He was announced as a cast member for the spin-off series in November 2019, and is best known for his role as Simon Saunders on 2018 musical drama series Rise.

It’s unclear what role Percy will play in the rest of Season 1, especially given how ominous his brief introduction scene felt. Fortunately, showrunner Matt Negrete has offered a teaser of what we can expect going forward.

“This is a mystery person that will potentially be around for longer than an episode. We’re at the halfway point of Season 1 and the presence of this character coming in is really going to change the trajectory of these next five episodes in a way that I think is going to be irrevocable,” Negrete told Entertainment Weekly.

“Things are going to happen in a way that are ignited by the presence of this character, and there’s not going to be any going back. There really are a lot of dominoes that we’ve been setting up this season, and I will say the presence of this character is going to send that first domino falling.”

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will get darker

Negrete later teased that there will be an “element of danger” that arrives with Percy, and that the events of the next episode (airing November 8) will make things “a little darker” than they have been in the first half of the season.

AMC
World Beyond showrunner Negrete teases that the show will get “darker”

“What happens in the next episode is really going to set the course for the rest of the season,” Negrete added. “There’s going to be an added threat. That could be a human element that they’re going to have to deal with soon. And that’s going to add a new sort of dangerous layer to things.”

Viewers can find out whether Percy spells danger or hope for the Endlings when the next episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs on November 8, 2020.