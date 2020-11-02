Best Marvel & DC Halloween costumes: Cardi B, John Legend, Quavo & more - Dexerto

Cardi B, Normani, Ray Fisher and more celebrities channeled their favorite Marvel and DC characters for Halloween this year. Here are some of the best.

Spooky season looked different for everybody in 2020, with major gatherings advised against and most people staying safe at home instead. But that didn’t stop the world’s most-watched celebs from pulling together some pretty impressive costumes to celebrate.

Some opted for more traditionally scary costumes, but many decided to channel their favorite superheroes instead, from Spider-Man to Catwoman and beyond. It’s a trend we’ve seen growing in recent years, with pop culture references taking priority over horror.

We’ve already rounded up some of the best influencer costumes – you can find those here – and below we’ve put together a list of the celebrities that impressed us with their superhero-inspired outfits.

Cardi B as Scarlet Witch

Rapper and actor Cardi B is known for bringing out all the stops at Halloween, and this year was no different. She delivered two stunning outfits this year, the first being an impressive Medusa with a snake body, and the second being Marvel’s Avengers superhero Scarlet Witch.

We’d say it’s almost as good as last year’s show-stopping Poison Ivy outfit.

Ray Fisher as Cyborg

Justice League star Ray Fisher got back into character as Cyborg for Halloween this year, while his nephew dressed as Transformers character Bumblebee.

“Not trick-or-treating this year, but my nephew and I can still dress up for groceries,” he wrote. “Wear a mask… or two.” Here’s hoping he dons the real costume and returns to the DC Extended Universe soon.

A Bumblebee/Cyborg team-up. Not trick-or-treating this year, but my nephew and I can still dress-up for groceries. Happy Halloween! 🎃 Wear a mask…or two. pic.twitter.com/6d5eBQDdHN — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) October 31, 2020

Normani as Catwoman

Motivation singer and former Fifth Harmony member Normani is still working away on her debut album, but in the meantime she’s delivering plenty of content for fans to enjoy through Instagram.

For Halloween this year, she dressed up as Michelle Pfeifer’s iconic version of Catwoman from Batman Returns (1992). She did a whole photo shoot, and her references are on point.

Saweetie and Quavo as Mystique and Beast

Rap power couple Quavo and Saweetie definitely win the award for best matching costumes this year, as both of them nailed their X-Men outfits. Saweetie was covered head-to-toe in blue body paint to become Mystique, while Quavo got blue and furry as Beast.

.@Saweetie and @QuavoStuntin transformed themselves into X-Men characters Beast and Mystique for Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/EUJHvMjlaQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2020

John Legend as Spider-Man

Social media superstar Chrissy Teigen decided to dress up as Natalie Portman’s character from big-screen thriller Black Swan this year. Her husband, singer John Legend, instead donned a Spidey suit to go as everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

They may not have matched, but they still looked great. Legend even got approval from the official Spider-Man Twitter account.

Rico Nasty as The Joker

Known for her striking visuals, the pressure was on rapper Rico Nasty to deliver with her Halloween costume this year. Fortunately, she did just that, as she gave her own twisted version of legendary Batman villain The Joker, asking her 1.2 million followers, “Why so serious?”

Bebe Rexha as Poison Ivy

While many people opted to dress as their favorite superheroes, Bebe Rexha went down the supervillain route instead. She channeled DC’s Poison Ivy, paying homage to Uma Thurman’s portrayal of the character in the movie Batman & Robin (1997).

We think she got it spot on.

Hello. My name is Ivy. Poison Ivy. Happy Halloween Eve. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/3FR6D2ZWdG — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) October 30, 2020

If all these superhero costumes have left you craving more from Marvel and DC, you’ll be glad to know there’s loads on the way from the entertainment giants. There’s Marvel’s Blade reboot, a second season of Batwoman, that Suicide Squad sequel, and plenty more on the horizon.