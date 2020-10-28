 When is Marvel's Moon Knight out? Release date & cast for Disney+ show - Dexerto
When is Marvel’s Moon Knight out? Release date & cast for Disney+ show

Published: 28/Oct/2020 11:31

by Daniel Megarry
Oscar Isaac in Disney Plus series Moon Knight
Disney / Marvel

Marvel

Moon Knight is the latest unexpected Marvel superhero to get their own spin-off series on streaming service Disney Plus.

While the blockbuster movie entries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe have typically focused on household names like Captain America and Iron Man, TV is providing the opportunity to expand their roster with lesser-known (but still as brilliant) heroes like the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

Moon Knight will soon be added to that growing lineup of superheroes with his own Disney Plus series.

Don’t know who that is? Well, he’s definitely one of Marvel’s more niche offerings, but that only makes us more excited to see another fresh face in the MCU.

Logo for Disney Plus series Moon Knight

Often described as Marvel’s answer to Batman, Moon Knight is a millionaire entrepreneur and vigilante who uses his wealth to pay for high-tech equipment and gadgets. He’s also an expert detective and uses multiple identities to aid him in his fight against crime.

There could be a while to wait for Moon Knight to hit Disney Plus, but there’s already plenty of rumors and speculation about what we can expect. Here’s everything we know so far.

Moon Knight release date: When will it be on Disney+?

No production date has been set for Moon Knight yet, and we’re still waiting on confirmation of a full cast. With a lead star and director already in mind, however, it’s possible it could begin filming in 2021.

As a result, it’s been speculated that we may have to wait until the end of Phase 4 in 2022 for this one to hit our screens.

Moon Knight cast: Who will play the hero?

Recent rumors have suggested that actor Oscar Isaac will make the jump from the Star Wars universe to the world of Marvel in the upcoming Moon Knight series.

He’s currently “in negotiations” to play the lead character, if reports are to be believed.

Oscar Isaac
Gage Skidmore
Oscar Isaac is “in talks” to star in Disney Plus series Moon Knight

There are no other casting rumors yet, but Jeremy Slater, who developed and wrote Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, is expected to develop and lead the writing team for Moon Knight.

Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab has been pegged to direct the series by Deadline. His previous work, which includes Clash, Cairo 677, and El Gezeira, often focuses on societal issues in his home country.

Moon Knight plot: What will happen in the movie?

With the majority of Marvel movies and TV series taking heavy inspiration from the comic books, it’s expected that Moon Knight will remain true to the source material. This could give us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Disney Plus series.

Created in 1975 by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is the son of a rabbi who ran away from home to become an adventurer. He’s betrayed by the greed of his employer Raoul Bushman, and left for dead at an archaeological dig.

Moon Knight Marvel Comics
Marvel
Moon Knight is the latest hero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spector is offered a second chance at life by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, in return for being a conduit for the ancient deity on Earth. This also gives Spector powers, including super-strength dependent on the phases of the moon, and the ability to hypnotize people with the ‘voice of Khonshu’.

It’s expected that Moon Knight will be one of Marvel’s darkest stories so far, and will explore the mental health implications of his split personalities. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that he “may or may not be infused with powers from Khonshu the moon god, or he may just be crazy”.

Whether he will be an ally to The Avengers or a villain remains to be seen. Based on the comics, he could go either way.

Moon Knight trailer: Is there any footage yet?

Moon Knight Marvel Comics
Marvel
Don’t expect a trailer for Moon Knight to appear anytime soon

There’s no trailer yet, not even a teaser, as the series hasn’t officially gone into production. It’s likely we’ll get a trailer towards the end of 2021 or early 2022, depending on its eventual release date.

Where was Azamat in Borat 2? Ken Davitian reveals why he refused role

Published: 28/Oct/2020 4:48 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 4:49

by Brad Norton
20th Century Fox

The sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s hit 2006 comedy, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, may be enjoying a wave of promotion and fanfare due to its timely release, though his partner from the first flick, Ken Davitan, wasn’t pleased about being brushed aside.

After 14 years on the shelf, Cohen finally continued the story of his now-iconic Borat Sagdiyev character. The Kazakhstani reporter ventured back to the United States, though this time he was accompanied by his daughter Tutar.

While the highly anticipated follow up was seen by “tens of millions” over the opening weekend, Amazon claimed, one key element was missing. Borat’s partner in crime throughout his initial story was Azamat Bagatov. Without ruining a cheeky joke early into the sequel, his companion didn’t have any proper screen time in the 2020 release.

As it turns out, Davitan’s character was never supposed to play a major role in Borat 2. However, the American actor was critical of Cohen, and his production company, for misleading him well before the film launched online.

Borat movie
20th Century Fox
Borat and Azamat were together throughout much of the original film.

“Apparently Sacha doesn’t love Azamat,” he said in an interview with Shamoonreacts on Instagram. “They told me that Sacha was doing a big film and there’s a small part in it for the two of us. I said I didn’t want to reprise the character unless we’re doing Borat 2.”

Given how much screen time Davitan had in the first flick, his character was just as central to the plot as Borat’s daughter was in the 2020 sequel. Though he was assured that the new project “[wasn’t] Borat 2 and will never be Borat 2. It’s never happening.” Evidently, that wasn’t the case.

“They offered me a very little amount of money. In the first movie, I only made $60,000 and all they wanted to do was pay me a little more than that. They made me sign papers a year and a half ago that it was a different movie, a different concept and I said no… I want to do Borat 2.”

Cohen always keeps things close to his chest when working on new projects in disguise. It’s clear that Davitan may have even been led astray to prevent any leaks on a Borat sequel. “I didn’t jump on board, and then it comes out that it’s Borat 2,” he said. “I just hope it’s half as funny as the first one.”

“He does his own thing, he’s not into buddy movies,” Davitan added. You’d think the door might be open for an reunion, if the two could come to terms. Unfortunately, Subsequent Moviefilm certainly rules out that possibility.

If we ever see Cohen reprise the iconic role again — perhaps another 14 years down the road — maybe he’ll be joined by yet another new supporting actor.