When is Marvel's Blade coming out? Release date, cast & plot - Dexerto

Marvel’s Blade was only announced in 2019, but is already building up plenty of speculation over who will be joining the creative team. Here is everything we know about the movie so far.

Blade will be a reboot of the original movie, which was released in 1998. Following its release, the movie got a spin-off called Blade: The Iron Cross, which acted as a prequel.

After a successful run over 20 years ago, there’s no surprise that Marvel want to revive the vampire slayer’s story.

Here, we are going to run through any details we have so far for a release date, cast, plot and more.

Release date

Blade is still in development but will be a part of the MCU’s phase 5. As phase 4 movie releases are set to be ongoing until 2022, Blade is expected to receive a late 2022 release at the earliest.

The ongoing global health situation means it’s likely to be pushed back even further, especially as other Marvel projects, including Shang-Chi and Eternals, have also been delayed.

Cast and plot

Mahershala Ali will be taking on the main role of Eric Brooks in the MCU, as announced at San Diego Comic Con in 2019.

Topic starts at 2:11

Ali spoke about the role on The Tight Rope podcast, where he explained his connection to the original Blade actor, Wesley Snipes, saying “people used to joke and say we looked alike”.

Marvel are currently looking for writers for the movie, with them hoping to take on Black creatives, following in the same footsteps as Black Panther.

Marvel Studios is looking for Black writers to hire for their upcoming film, 'Blade'. (Source: https://t.co/IrGTGnPMW6) pic.twitter.com/37PJWHyexO — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) October 23, 2020

There is no confirmed director for the project yet, but there has been interest in the role. In an interview with Comic Book Movie, Locke and Key director Mark Tonderai said: “I’d love to do Blade. Blade, for me, is right up my street in terms of my sensibilities.”

As for the plot, it’s still unknown, due to the movie only being in its early stages. If the original is anything to go by there will be plenty of action, as we see the half-vampire daywalker become a vampire slayer.