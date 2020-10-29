 When is Marvel's Blade coming out? Release date, cast & plot - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

When is Marvel’s Blade coming out? Release date, cast & plot

Published: 29/Oct/2020 15:29

by Emma Soteriou
Marvel Blade logo
Marvel Studios

Share

Marvel

Marvel’s Blade was only announced in 2019, but is already building up plenty of speculation over who will be joining the creative team. Here is everything we know about the movie so far.

Blade will be a reboot of the original movie, which was released in 1998. Following its release, the movie got a spin-off called Blade: The Iron Cross, which acted as a prequel.

After a successful run over 20 years ago, there’s no surprise that Marvel want to revive the vampire slayer’s story.

Here, we are going to run through any details we have so far for a release date, cast, plot and more.

Mahershala Ali at San Diego Comic Con in 2019
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
Mahershala Ali at San Diego Comic Con in 2019

Release date

Blade is still in development but will be a part of the MCU’s phase 5. As phase 4 movie releases are set to be ongoing until 2022, Blade is expected to receive a late 2022 release at the earliest.

The ongoing global health situation means it’s likely to be pushed back even further, especially as other Marvel projects, including Shang-Chi and Eternals, have also been delayed.

Cast and plot

Mahershala Ali will be taking on the main role of Eric Brooks in the MCU, as announced at San Diego Comic Con in 2019.

Topic starts at 2:11

Ali spoke about the role on The Tight Rope podcast, where he explained his connection to the original Blade actor, Wesley Snipes, saying “people used to joke and say we looked alike”.

Marvel are currently looking for writers for the movie, with them hoping to take on Black creatives, following in the same footsteps as Black Panther.

There is no confirmed director for the project yet, but there has been interest in the role. In an interview with Comic Book Movie, Locke and Key director Mark Tonderai said: “I’d love to do Blade. Blade, for me, is right up my street in terms of my sensibilities.”

As for the plot, it’s still unknown, due to the movie only being in its early stages. If the original is anything to go by there will be plenty of action, as we see the half-vampire daywalker become a vampire slayer.

TV + Movies

Narcos: Mexico returning for Season 3 on Netflix, with some big changes

Published: 29/Oct/2020 16:08

by Daniel Megarry
Narcos Mexico Season 3
Netflix

Share

Netflix

Netflix have confirmed that popular crime drama Narcos: Mexico has been renewed and will return for Season 3.

Set in the 1990s, the new season will explore the globalization of the drug business, and the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly-independent cartels struggle to survive escalating violence and political upheaval, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerges.

Season 3 will bring with it a number of changes. Perhaps the biggest is that showrunner Eric Newman will be taking a step back after five Narcos seasons.

Series co-creator Carlo Bernard will take his place, while Newman will continue to executive produce.

“I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows,” Newman said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter about the change.

“Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over 10 years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of season three in his very capable hands.”

Diego Luna won’t be returning for Narcos: Mexico Season 3

Another important name who won’t be returning for Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico is star Diego Luna. His character, Félix Gallardo, is currently behind bars for drug smuggling, racketeering, and the murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena on the show.

While he acknowledged that Gallardo could have been written into the new season in a small way, perhaps continuing to run his operation from his cell as the real-life Gallardo did, Luna has confirmed he’s done with the show.

Diego Luna in Narcos Mexico
Netflix
Diego Luna will not appear in Narcos: Mexico Season 3

“Not for now, not for now, no, no, no,” he told IndieWire when asked if he would make a return as Gallardo. “At the beginning it was fun, but then it became really heavy for me. I need rest, those two years were really intense for me.”

Cast members who are returning for Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico include Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

There’s currently no release date for Narcos: Mexico Season 3. We’ll keep you updated once it’s announced.