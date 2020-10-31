 When is Suicide Squad 2 coming out? Release date, director, cast, more - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

When is Suicide Squad 2 coming out? Release date, director, cast, more

Published: 31/Oct/2020 18:35 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 18:44

by Emma Soteriou
The Suicide Squad behind the scenes with Empire
Empire Magazine

Share

DC

An interview with James Gunn has given fans an insight into DC’s The Suicide Squad movie, prompting former director David Ayer to speak up about where 2016’s version went wrong. Here’s everything we know so far.

Though the first Suicide Squad was undeniably a financial success, making over $746 million at the worldwide box office, fans weren’t too happy with the movie’s storyline, editing, or Jared Leto’s take on the Joker.

Four years on, and a second Suicide Squad is in post-production, preparing for its release – can this redeem the first movie’s failures?

Suicide Squad poster
DC/Warner Bros.
Suicide Squad (2016)

When will Suicide Squad 2 release?

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021. That is if there are no delays caused by the ongoing health crisis, which has already seen countless new releases pushed back.

Despite the first movie still causing divides among fans, The Suicide Squad has got a lot of people excited to find out what’s to come.

James Gunn at Comic Con
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
James Gunn at San Diego Comic Con

Who will be directing?

The Suicide Squad is set to be a fresh take on the group, with James Gunn in the director’s seat.

Gunn recently spoke to Empire about the project, defending the director of the first movie, David Ayer, after he faced criticism: “Listen, David Ayer’s gotten trouble for the movie… I know it didn’t come out how David wanted it to come out.”

Ayer has since gone on to tweet about his experience directing Suicide Squad, explaining that the first 40 minutes of his movie had been cut.

Though it didn’t come out exactly as he’d hoped, the casting of Suicide Squad is something Gunn praised Ayer for. He’s built on this for his movie, keeping some fan favorites from the original.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
Warner Bros.
Margot Robbie confirmed as Harley Quinn

The Suicide Squad cast and plot

There’s a huge line-up for The Suicide Squad, with a few familiar faces making their return, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

They will be joined by some other big names, varying from Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and John Cena as Peacemaker.

Warner Bros. released a roll call for fans to get a first glimpse at the growing team.

There’s also one extra person who will be making an appearance, according to Gunn, and that’s the original creator.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Empire has also released some exclusive images from the movie, including the one below.

Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchoir in The Suicide Squad
Empire
The Suicide Squad (2021)

From left to right we have David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher 2.

Who is playing the Joker?

In 2016’s Suicide Squad, Jared Leto took on the role of the Joker, but saw a mostly negative response from fans.

Though most of the other characters from 2016’s version will be returning, Gunn has confirmed that the Joker won’t be making an appearance at all.

This is understandable following on from Birds of Prey, as the character no longer has much relevance to the narrative.

As well as this, Gunn has explained that in the comics the Joker isn’t really involved with the group anyway.

The Suicide Squad will not be a sequel as such to the 2016 movie, nor a remake. Instead, it’s expected to be ‘its own thing’, according to Gunn.

As the announcements keep coming, in the lead up to the second movie, it’ll be interesting to see the potential each of the new characters have, either for future small-screen appearances or more movies.

A Peacemaker spin-off series is already being developed by HBO Max, and it’s only a matter of time before other characters get the same opportunity.

Until then, fans have an eager wait until August 2021, when we’ll finally get to see Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad.

TV + Movies

Ellen Page starring in controversial new movie about sexism in esports

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:04

by Luke Edwards
Wikimedia Commons

Share

Oscar-nominated actress Ellen Page is set to star in an esports feature film ‘1UP’. The comedy features an athlete who, with the help of a veteran coach, forms an all-female esports team after she’s forced out of her college’s roster.

Page won an Oscar nomination for playing the title character in the 2007 hit ‘Juno’ and has appeared in movies like Inception and X-Men: Days of Future Past. She also featured alongside Willem Dafoe as telepathic teenager Jodie in the 2013 game Beyond: Two Souls.

The new movie, 1UP, is set to include Paris Berelc as the excluded gamer. Berelc is probably best known for her role in Adam Sandler’s spooky comedy Hubie Halloween.

This is Buzzfeed Studios’ first-ever feature-length film, so they’ll be desperate to make sure it’s a hit to put their name on the map as a legitimate studio.

Fox Searchlight Productions
Ellen Page was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 2007 movie Juno

What we know about ‘1UP’ so far

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Berelc’s character, Vivian, quits her college esports team after being subject to sexism from her male teammates. With the help of Page’s “enigmatic coach”, she assembles an all-women’s team to compete with the boys.

Which esport the movie is set around remains in question, but it’s all part of Buzzfeed’s mission to create “socially relevant” movies for “millennial and Gen Z audiences.”

Studios creating movies like this is another sign of esports moving further into the mainstream – provided it’s successful, of course. But, whether this movie is a very positive reflection on esports or not remains to be seen.

Reactions to ‘1UP’

The premise has provoked some controversy, with some fearing the comedy elements could detract from a serious issue.

Games and comics writer Zoë Quinn sarcastically labeled it “fun” – when the topic at hand isn’t.

Production is expected to begin in November, meaning we’re going to be waiting a while to see it on our screens. Regardless, as one of the first major feature films based around esports, it’s going to be worth keeping an eye on.