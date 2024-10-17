Spirit Halloween’s Hawk Tuah costume goes viral & viewers are split

Spirit Halloween’s Hawk Tuah girl costume has gone viral across social media, and viewers aren’t sure how to feel about it.

Halloween 2024 is coming up, and Spirit Halloween is well into its seasonal existence inside the closest defunct business building.

It’s become the premiere place for people to buy their decorations and costumes, with new designs and products launching each year. For 2024, some of those new designs have gone viral across social media.

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch partnered with the company to bring licensed “Hawk Tuah” costumes and merch into Spirit Halloween. The products quickly went viral across social media, leaving people confused as to why she’d need a costume.

Welch posted about the Spirit Halloween merch on October 3, showing off the two Michael Myers-esque jumpsuit costumes as well as her branded shirt, flag, and more.

The merch quickly made its way around social media, with quite a few videos going viral on TikTok.

Matthewables shared his video at the end of September, which promptly garnered a reaction from viewers as it amassed nearly 2M views.

“It was only funny for like a day,” one user commented.

Another said: “This is getting way outta hand.”

“‘If she don’t hawk tuah I don’t talk tuah’ is peak writing,” a third said about the slogan on one of the items.

This isn’t the first time Haliey Welch has gone viral with her official ‘Hawk Tuah’ merch, either. Shortly after the initial clip of her catchphrase went viral, she teamed up with a local hat company to make her own products that brought in an eye-watering amount of money.

Since then, she’s donated hefty amounts of money and food to dog shelters and has even launched her own podcast.

Just weeks after starting the ‘Talk Tuah’ show, Haliey Welch rose to near the top of the Spotify podcast charts, landing at number four in the US.