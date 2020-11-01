Best influencer Halloween costumes ft. PewDiePie, Valkyrae, Tfue & more - Dexerto

Halloween in the streaming and gaming community means the same as it does everywhere else – crazy costumes and an evening of trick and treating fun. Here, we’re rounding up our favorites from a number of the biggest online entertainers.

Despite the ongoing global health crisis throwing Halloween 2020 into chaos, the world’s largest online entertainers have proved themselves determined to not let the spookiest time of year go to waste. As such, they donned their costumes and enjoyed themselves as best they could.

Who donned the best costume, though? Here, we’ve rounded up our favorites, but we’ll leave the gold medal decision up to you.

CouRage

First up is Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop who, alongside girlfriend Maddie McCarthy, donned an awesome Albert Einstein look. Maddie is there as Einstein’s sidekick, but the jewel of this look is CouRage’s hilariously bushy wig, eyebrows and mustache. In case you missed all the references to the German physicist, CouRage helpfully captioned his post “e=mc2”.

View this post on Instagram E=mc2 A post shared by Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@couragejd) on Oct 31, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT

PewDiePie

Next up is YouTube King Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, who decided that a “very scuffed Polnareff” was to be his Halloween costume of choice. Polnareff is a core ally in Stardust Crusaders, part of the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Pewds’ dog is even filling the role of Iggy, Polnareff’s infamous sidekick who sits on his companion’s shoulder.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween from a very scuffed Polnareff and Iggy! A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie) on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT

Valkyrae

Third on our list is Valkyrae, who perfectly recreated Viper from Riot Games’ Valorant. The cosplay is so good that it has garnered nearly 90,000 likes as of the publication of this article, with the mask, gloves and utility belt all hitting the mark.

Viper from Valorant this year😈

happy halloween! pic.twitter.com/3TNFiG1r1N — rae (@Valkyrae) November 1, 2020

Censor

Fourth is ex-CoD pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin. He went as the infamous Jigsaw, complete with white face paint and spirals on his cheeks. We’re not sure how his girlfriend fits into the Saw narrative, but each to their own.

Do you want to play a game? pic.twitter.com/nqI6RPzkFA — Censor (@Censor) November 1, 2020

Corinna Kopf

While Censor is donning an infamous villain from a movie series, Corinna Kopf has channelled her inner fairy tale and gone for a Little Red Riding Hood look. There’s no wolf, but fans were still stunned at the quality of this look.

Tfue

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney took a leaf out of Censor’s book and copied a character out of film. However, Forrest Gump is certainly not a common entry come Halloween time, but Tfue’s hilarious wig and beard seemed to entertain his followers.

Neekolul

The penultimate entry on our list is neekolul, who donned an incredible Demon Slayer look for their Halloween festivities. Like Valkyrae’s Viper, it garnered significant attention on social media, sitting at just shy of 35,000 likes at the time of writing.

Demon Slayer Neekolul at ur service 👹🔪 UwU pic.twitter.com/Yd9KeHov40 — spookylul (@neekolul) November 1, 2020

Charli D’Amelio

Our final finalist is Charli D’Amelio, whose dominance on TikTok translated into a hilarious Dunkin Donut outfit. Looking like a character straight out of The Simpsons, she donned the giant donut outfit in a comical TikTok uploaded on October 31. We’re not sure she’s taking it entirely seriously, but we love the look nonetheless.

There you have it! Those are our favorite Halloween looks from the online gaming community. Who takes your first place, though?