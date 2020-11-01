 Best influencer Halloween costumes ft. PewDiePie, Valkyrae, Tfue & more - Dexerto
Best influencer Halloween costumes ft. PewDiePie, Valkyrae, Tfue & more

Published: 1/Nov/2020 12:32 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 12:40

by Joe Craven
CouRage and Maddie next to Valkyrae in Halloween costumes
IG: CouRageJD/Valkyrae

Halloween in the streaming and gaming community means the same as it does everywhere else – crazy costumes and an evening of trick and treating fun. Here, we’re rounding up our favorites from a number of the biggest online entertainers. 

Despite the ongoing global health crisis throwing Halloween 2020 into chaos, the world’s largest online entertainers have proved themselves determined to not let the spookiest time of year go to waste. As such, they donned their costumes and enjoyed themselves as best they could.

Who donned the best costume, though? Here, we’ve rounded up our favorites, but we’ll leave the gold medal decision up to you.

CouRage

First up is Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop who, alongside girlfriend Maddie McCarthy, donned an awesome Albert Einstein look. Maddie is there as Einstein’s sidekick, but the jewel of this look is CouRage’s hilariously bushy wig, eyebrows and mustache. In case you missed all the references to the German physicist, CouRage helpfully captioned his post “e=mc2”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

E=mc2

A post shared by Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@couragejd) on

PewDiePie

Next up is YouTube King Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, who decided that a “very scuffed Polnareff” was to be his Halloween costume of choice. Polnareff is a core ally in Stardust Crusaders, part of the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Pewds’ dog is even filling the role of Iggy, Polnareff’s infamous sidekick who sits on his companion’s shoulder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Halloween from a very scuffed Polnareff and Iggy!

A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie) on

Valkyrae

Third on our list is Valkyrae, who perfectly recreated Viper from Riot Games’ Valorant. The cosplay is so good that it has garnered nearly 90,000 likes as of the publication of this article,  with the mask, gloves and utility belt all hitting the mark.

Censor

Fourth is ex-CoD pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin. He went as the infamous Jigsaw, complete with white face paint and spirals on his cheeks. We’re not sure how his girlfriend fits into the Saw narrative, but each to their own.

Corinna Kopf

While Censor is donning an infamous villain from a movie series, Corinna Kopf has channelled her inner fairy tale and gone for a Little Red Riding Hood look. There’s no wolf, but fans were still stunned at the quality of this look.

Tfue

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney took a leaf out of Censor’s book and copied a character out of film. However, Forrest Gump is certainly not a common entry come Halloween time, but Tfue’s hilarious wig and beard seemed to entertain his followers.

Tfue on Twitch as Forrest Gump
Twitch: tfue
Tfue’s Forrest Gump look debuted on Twitch.

Neekolul

The penultimate entry on our list is neekolul, who donned an incredible Demon Slayer look for their Halloween festivities. Like Valkyrae’s Viper, it garnered significant attention on social media, sitting at just shy of 35,000 likes at the time of writing.

Charli D’Amelio

Our final finalist is Charli D’Amelio, whose dominance on TikTok translated into a hilarious Dunkin Donut outfit. Looking like a character straight out of The Simpsons, she donned the giant donut outfit in a comical TikTok uploaded on October 31. We’re not sure she’s taking it entirely seriously, but we love the look nonetheless.

@charlidameliohappy halloween tbh 🎃♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – Sarah Kim

There you have it! Those are our favorite Halloween looks from the online gaming community. Who takes your first place, though?

Pokimane hits out at “gross” re-uploads of her Twitch streams

Published: 1/Nov/2020 10:49

by Joe Craven
Pokimane apologises
YT: POkimane

Streaming giant Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has hit out at people using “gross and inappropriate” thumbnails and titles when re-uploading her Twitch streams to other platforms.

Pokimane has had to put up with her streams being re-uploaded for some time now. It has previously led to controversies, particularly surrounding her own ability to copy-strike re-uploads of her own streams. She even clashed with YouTube King PewDiePie about her ability to strike re-uploads of her Twitch content. 

However, the ongoing DMCA issues on Twitch mean re-uploading content to other platforms is the only way to ensure it’s not being lost forever. Obviously, this brings it own issues with it, with platforms like YouTube also known for ambiguous copyright ruling and strikes.

Twitch Logo on Purple background
Twitch
Twitch has been under fire for not doing enough to protect its streamers from seemingly arbitrary DMCA strikes.

Pokimane, as one of the world’s biggest content creators on Twitch, has seen many of her past VODs uploaded to other platforms. While she has confirmed she has no issue with this, she has hit out at a portion of her followers who re-upload them and manipulate thumbnails or titles to portray her in a “gross and inappropriate” manner.

“[I’ve] seen a lotta people re-upload my clips/VODs to YouTube,” she tweeted, on October 30. “I don’t mind but please don’t use gross and inappropriate titles and thumbnails. It’s my content after all, and it makes me uncomfortable to see it used that way… thank you to anyone who respects my wishes!”

Unfortunately, it’s something that’s all too common for Poki as the most-followed female streamer on Twitch. She has spoken in the past about uncomfortable encounters with fans, even to the point of forcing her to hire a personal bodyguard for community events.

Reuploading her content with suggestive thumbnails and titles has been a constant battle for Anys, and one she’s still trying to fight.