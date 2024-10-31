What is the ‘no revenge because’ trend? Revealing Halloween costumes go viral

Halloween is the one time of the year when people can dress as creatively as they want without judgment — regardless of how skimpy the costume might be.

In TikTok’s ‘no revenge because’ trend, Halloween lovers get to show off their revealing costumes for this year’s October 31st holiday.

Users participating in the trend either wear their barely-there costumes or showcase them by laying them out on a surface for viewers to see.

They then include the text “no revenge because” and individually add why they haven’t sought revenge on someone.

Article continues after ad

The concept is to leave certain viewers stunned by showing off how good you look while wearing your revealing Halloween costume. Essentially, the revenge is the post itself where TikTokers tease their physically-excentuating fits.

TikTok user Sana Gilani shared her ‘no revenge because’ post, where viewers agreed that she “slayed” her look.

In her post, Gilani boasted about being able to fit into an XS corset to pull off her Halloween costume. “No revenge because I fit into an XS corset for Halloween this year,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

TikToker ‘zo.scarlettt.spam’ went viral for her take on the ‘no revenge because’ trend. In her video, she showed off the short Harley Quinn shorts she planned to wear.

The shorts were so tiny, their length didn’t even exceed the length of a tube of lip gloss. “No revenge because my Halloween shorts are the size of a Summer Fridays lip gloss,” she wrote.

TikTok: zo.scarlettt.spam ‘No revenge because’ Halloween costume trend

TikToker ‘itsme_emilyy’ also partook in the ‘no revenge because’ Halloween trend. While she didn’t state why there would be no revenge necessary, her Victoria’s Secret pink and black striped bag was telling enough.

Article continues after ad

TikTok: itsme_emilyy ‘No revenge because’ Halloween costume trend

Social media users have also celebrated this year’s Halloween by carving “dumb ahh” faces into their pumpkins. Some have even decorated their homes with elaborate displays as well as created boo baskets for them and their friends.