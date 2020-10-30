9 superheroes we need to see in Marvel’s female Avengers movie - Dexerto

With rumors of an all-female Avengers movie picking up steam, we’re diving into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to round up the superheroes we need to see team up together.

Speculation about the movie began following the female superhero team-up that occurred during the massive final battle in Avengers: Endgame. The empowering scene saw Captain Marvel, Peppa Potts, Shuri, Scarlet Witch and more come together against Thanos and his army.

It was one of the movie’s most talked-about moments, and still causes debate over a year later. Some fans saw the scene as an attempt to make up for the MCU’s lack of prominent female superheroes, while others accused it of being lip service without making any real change.

Wherever you fall on that debate, the prospect of seeing more of Marvel’s strongest women on the big screen is an exciting one – and it’s “only a matter of time” before it happens, according to Shuri actor Letitia Wright, who says Marvel bosses are championing the movie.

Below, we’ve listed nine superheroes we’d most like to see in an all-female Avengers movie, from Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel to Natalie Portman’s take on Mighty Thor and even the upcoming live-action version of She-Hulk.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

This one should be obvious. Captain Marvel has proven herself to be one of the strongest superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was also the first female MCU superhero to get her own movie.

If anyone could lead an all-female Avengers team to victory, it’s her.

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)

We don’t really feel like we need to provide a reason for this one. Can you name a more bad-ass MCU character? Didn’t think so. Whatever she brings to the team, we just want to see more of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie on our screens. And once the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie is over, she might have found a queen to fight for.

Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman)

There’s already plenty of hype surrounding Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU as Mighty Thor. We have faith she’ll be more than just the ‘female version’ of the Asgardian God of Thunder, and will become an iconic superhero in her own right.

If her appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder is a success with fans (which we have no doubt it will be) then we fully expect her to take up arms for a female Avengers movie.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana)

The Gamora that fans know and love may have been killed off by Thanos in his mission to get the Soul Stone, but a previous version of the character was brought to the present day in Avengers: Endgame, meaning there’s still a chance for her to appear in a female Avengers movie.

We just need to wait and see how her story develops in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

Another obvious choice on this list, Scarlet Witch has regularly been described as one of the most powerful superheroes in the MCU, as proven when she made a one-on-one stand against the almighty Thanos.

Her powers, including telekinesis, telepathy and flight, would make her a formidable addition to the team. Before then, she’ll appear in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so Marvel are clearly invested in the character’s future.

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Every team needs a tech genius, right? Shuri proved herself in battle during Avengers: Endgame, where she teamed up with fellow heroes like Captain Marvel and Valkyrie to help take down Thanos.

Depending on how her character develops in the upcoming sequel Black Panther 2, she could prove to be a valuable addition to an all-female Avengers team. Star Letitia Wright has already expressed her interest in the movie, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Yelena Belova as Black Widow (Florence Pugh)

With Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha out of action (aside from her upcoming prequel solo movie), many fans have speculated that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will act as a replacement Black Widow in future movies. It’s something that’s even been hinted at by Black Widow director Cate Shortland.

Her addition to a female Avengers movie would definitely help soothe the pain still felt by MCU fans following Natasha’s shock death in Avengers: Endgame, and help continue the OG character’s legacy in a small way.

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

She may not have superpowers, but she’s got a whole army behind her, and we’ll take that. Like fellow Black Panther character Shuri, Okoye has proven herself to be a loyal and powerful warrior, and like Valkyrie, she’s one of the most bad-ass characters on screen.

Besides, if she can take down Corvus Glaive, we think she’s more than earned her spot on the team.

She-Hulk (Unknown)

Not much is known about the upcoming Disney+ series based on the She-Hulk comic character, but fans have speculated that she could make the jump to the big screen if the series proves a success. What better way for her to make that move than to appear in an all-female Avengers team up?

An unexpected choice, but one we’d love to see happen.