Longlegs: How to get early access tickets for 2024’s scariest horror movie

Halloween is coming early, as Longlegs — aka the scariest movie of 2024 — is nearly here. If you’re interested in watching it early, here’s where it’s screening and how to get tickets.

Directed by Oz Perkins, the Neon horror movie has been receiving high praise from early reviews. The story itself centers on a serial killer (Nicolas Cage) case that takes a sinister turn when an FBI investigator (Maika Monroe) unearths evidence of the occult.

Long before Longlegs made its film festival premiere, the movie had horror fans excited with its viral marketing campaign, consisting of creepy, cryptic teasers, horrifying posters, and a billboard number you can call to receive a chilling message from Cage’s eponymous killer.

Now the time is nearly upon us, here’s everything you need to know about how to get early access tickets for Longlegs and where to watch it.

How to get early access tickets for Longlegs

Bloody Disgusting is offering a group of people the chance to see Longlegs on Thursday, June 27, at 9.45pm for an early screening at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre — but you’ll have to be quick, as it’s on a first-come, first serve basis.

If you’re interested and are able to get to the city that night, you can RSVP here. All you have to do is fill in the form with a few details including your name, phone number, and email address, and you’ll be in with a chance to see Longlegs weeks before it drops nationwide.

However, a word of warning from the horror movie outlet: “This is one of the hottest tickets of the summer, so plan to arrive early as seats aren’t guaranteed.”

For those in Canada, there are also three advance screenings of Longlegs taking place in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary as part of a collaboration between distributor Elevation Pictures and entertainment blogger Mr. Will Wong.

The three screenings are as follows:

Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver on Wednesday, July 3, at 7pm

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook on Monday, July 8, at 7pm

Scotiabank Theatre Toronto on Monday, July 8, at 7pm

To enter, all you have to do is head to Mr. Will’s Longlegs post on his Facebook page or Instagram, hit the ‘like’ button, indicate which city you’re at in the comments, and tag a friend you’d like to bring with you.

You can enter as many times as you like. You can also find more details about this competition here.

And if none of these are a possibility for you, Longlegs will be dropping in cinemas on July 12. Until then, here are more horror movies to get excited about in 2024. You can also take a look at the new films heading to cinemas this month, and the movies coming out on streaming.