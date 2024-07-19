New horror movie hailed “next Longlegs” debuts to 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

If you’re on a Longlegs comedown and looking for your next horror fix, you’re in luck, as a new scary movie has landed in cinemas and it debuted to a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

It’s going to be tough to top the Nicolas Cage thriller thanks to Neon’s epic marketing campaign, which undoubtedly made Longlegs the most hyped horror movie of 2024.

However, now that it’s out and the furor is dying down, attention has turned to Damian Mc Carthy’s Oddity, which arrived in cinemas today (July 19).

Although it didn’t land to as much fanfare, it’s been described as one of the best horror films of the year, with some describing it as the “next Longlegs” and others even saying it’s better.

Much like the Neon horror movie, Oddity debuted with a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which has since dropped to 98% – still an impeccable rating.

The story itself centers on Darcy, a blind medium who seeks to uncover the truth about the murder of her twin sister Dani. And she uses inherited haunted trinkets – and a creepy wooden mannequin – to enact her revenge.

Written and directed by Caveat filmmaker Mc Carthy, Oddity stars Carolyn Bracken as Darcy and Dani, Gwilym Lee as widower Ted, and Caroline Menton as Yana, Ted’s new girlfriend.

Oddity has received plenty of praise from the critics so far, with The Wall Street Journal stating, “Alfred Hitchcock would have been proud to put his name on this lean and unsettling thriller.”

SlashFilm added, “Oddity knows exactly how to scare you, and that’s no easy feat. Here is a creepy, effective, spooky tale told just right… This is the stuff that good horror is made of, and Oddity is one of the best horror movies of the year.”

And The Daily Beast wrote, “If Longlegs has you craving more unsettling thrills this summer, check out Oddity, a stunning – and scary-as-hell – new horror film from Damian Mc Carthy.”

A number of viewers have gone as far as to say Oddity is better than Longlegs, including this person who wrote, “The atmosphere is thick, and so is the silence.

“There were numerous white-knuckled scenes of anticipation and many moments where my heart completely sank – which is impressive, being a horror movie frequenter, seeing basically everything out this year…

“I strongly recommend seeking this if it’s playing nearby, dare I say it even – Oddity was certainly better than Longlegs.”

Another commented, “If you like horror don’t sleep on this one. I doubt it sticks around long. It has some plot holes but I found it pretty creepy. It’s got an old-school feel to it. Dare I say I found it much scarier than Longlegs.”

