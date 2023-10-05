Loki Season 2 release schedule: Dates, episodes & more

Marvel fans are about to be burdened with glorious purpose with the long-awaited arrival of Loki Season 2 – so, here’s the full release schedule, with details on dates, times, and the number of episodes.

Tom Hiddleston made his debut as the villainous God of Mischief in 2011’s Thor, before tearing up half of Manhattan with the help of the Chitauri in The Avengers. For all his grievous misdeeds, he’s always been a bit of a cheeky scamp and a huge fan favorite in the MCU.

While he tried (and failed) to kill Thanos in Infinity War, his full transition into anti-hero came with his TV series, sending the trickster on a timey-wimey adventure with the Time Variance Authority.

Tonight, he returns with Season 2, so here’s everything you should know about Loki’s rollout and release schedule.

How many episodes of Loki Season 2 are there?

There are six episodes in Loki Season 2.

We have bad news if you were looking forward to bringing the series: they’re being released weekly, one by one, so there’s not even a double-episode premiere to look forward to like we had with Ahsoka and Gen V.

Loki Season 2 release schedule

You can find the Loki Season 2 release schedule below:

Episode 1: October 5

Episode 2: October 12

Episode 3: October 19

Episode 4: October 26

Episode 5: November 2

Episode 6: November 9

It’s worth noting that the above dates may not strictly apply to you, depending on your location – basically, if you’re in the US, you’ll get the episode a day earlier. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below and highlighted the time zones that get it before anyone else:

9pm PDT (the day before)

6pm EDT (the day before)

10pm Brazil (the day before)

2am UK

3am Central European Summer Time

6:30am India Standard Time

11am Australia

1pm New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

“Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 hits Disney Plus on October 5 in the US and October 6 in the UK, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

