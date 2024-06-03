Logan star says she’s not in Deadpool & Wolverine — but fans think she’s bluffing

Logan star Dafne Keen insists she won’t be returning as X-23 for Deadpool & Wolverine, but fans are positive it’s a lie.

The actress spoke with OnDemandEntertainment at the red carpet premiere for Star Wars: The Acolyte, where they asked the actress to confirm if she truly wouldn’t be returning as X-23 for Deadpool & Wolverine.

“I love Hugh and, creatively, I love Ryan and I love Shaun.” Keen explained. “I’m really excited to see what they’ve made. I think Shaun’s one of the best directors out there right now, and obviously Ryan is a legend. It would have been amazing to be a part of it, but I’ll just go watch it as a fan and to see my old buddy in it.”

(Conversation begins at 2:09)

Fans in the comments across social media are calling her bluff, though. Many believe Keen is lying through her teeth to maintain the surprise of an X-23 cameo in Deadpool 3, much like Andrew Garfield did with his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo.

Unlike the reaction to Garfield, though, many seem to be getting a kick out of the potential deception. One fan even says in response to the video “She’s absolutely in it and I love her for gaslighting us.”

Keen previously appeared in 2017’s Logan as X-23, a clone of Wolverine who became a surrogate daughter. After Wolverine’s death in that film, she was seen leaving with a group of remaining mutants, their futures uncertain.

But once it was announced Jackman would be returning as Wolverine, the floodgates opened for fans speculating about the many cameos Deadpool 3 could feature from previous X-Men films. Many believed that Keen would return as X-23, either for Deadpool & Wolverine or for a later film.

In the modern comics, X-23 has proven a popular character in her own right. She would eventually adopt the Wolverine codename for herself after the original’s death, and has been a key character on multiple X-Men teams.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters on July 26. Until then, check out the explicit Deadpool & Wolverine PSA or read about all the records the movie is breaking.