Will X-23 get her costume for Deadpool & Wolverine?

The return of Logan’s clone, Laura aka X-23, for Deadpool & Wolverine raises one important question: will she get a superhero costume, too?

One of the biggest things to come in Deadpool & Wolverine is the long-awaited inclusion of Wolverine’s iconic blue-and-yellow costume. It’s a look fans have wanted since the character’s big-screen debut in 2000, and one that’s long overdue.

We know now that an older, wiser Laura is also returning, but one can’t help but wonder if she’ll also get her comic book costume. Though we don’t know for sure yet, it seems like it could be a possibility.

Dafne Keen alluded to the idea of Laura having some kind of costume, telling Entertainment Weekly, “The first thing I did for Deadpool was stunt training before I shot anything. I put on the costume and was like, ‘Oh! She’s back.'” However, this may refer to the outfit she’s seen in the trailer.

What costumes has Laura worn?

Laura’s original costume she wore was the same kind of fairly standard “non-costumes” a lot of X-Men wore in the 2000s. Usually, she just wore simple black pants, a tank top, and occasionally a mask, especially when working alongside Logan with X-Force.

But the character got a huge glow-up following Wolverine’s death. She stepped up to take on the mantle of her clone father, becoming the Marvel Universe’s new Wolverine. She got an updated Wolverine costume with a sleek riff on Logan’s blue-and-yellow costume.

Marvel Comics Following Logan’s death, Laura became Marvel’s Wolverine, complete with a new costume.

Laura eventually traded it in for a black-and-gray version before dropping it altogether for a few years following Wolverine’s resurrection. She recently returned to the look in the Krakoa era, fully embracing her role as Wolverine alongside her resurrected father figure.

Laura may not have as many costumes to choose from as Logan does, but hers are just as iconic. We’ll find out if she will get her own MCU supersuit when Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26.

