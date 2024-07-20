Dafne Keen’s Deadpool & Wolverine cameo secret was inspired by Spider-Man actor

Dafne Keen credited one Spider-Man actor for how she was able to keep her Deadpool & Wolverine cameo a secret.

In a few days, Deadpool & Wolverine will turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head as the franchise heads into its last few projects of Phase 5.

Most viewers are excited to see the iconic cameos the movie has lined up, including the mysterious Lady Deadpool, but Dafne Keen, one of the biggest names attached to the Wolverine brand, was shockingly revealed to be in the film thanks to its final trailer.

Article continues after ad

While some slammed the trailer for spoiling her cameo, Keen herself is quite pleased with how well she kept this secret and credited her ability to do so by following in the footsteps of a certain Spider-Man actor.

“I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished,” Keen told Entertainment Weekly. “I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny. All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield. He is the master at this.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Keen was referring to Garfield having to dodge many questions about his eventual cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor famously kept his role in No Way Home under lock and key, going so far as to lie straight to the face of his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone when confronted about his inclusion in the Marvel movie.

Even before Keen made her trailer debut, there were rumors floating around that she was involved in the movie thanks to Wolverine’s campfire sideline, “Trust me, kid, I’m no hero.” It was speculated that Wolverine was talking to Laura, or X-23, his biological daughter, whom he died protecting in Logan.

Article continues after ad

As Deadpool & Wolverine has hinted that the Wolverine shown throughout the movie is an alternate version of Laura’s Logan, many fans thought this line would be directed at her.

And they were right as Keen is shown during the same fireside moment the line was delivered in during other trailers.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s obvious Laura is definitely not the same kid Wolverine’s variant left at the end of Logan, which Keen admitted to stressing over as she wasn’t sure she could step back into the role.

Article continues after ad

“I was like, ‘I will have forgotten how to play her. She’s not in me anymore.'” Keen explained. “We went straight into this pretty intense scene. I know I was freaking out. [But] as soon as they said, ‘Rolling!’ I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn’t passed.”

While some may think showing Keen in the last trailer is a misstep on Marvel’s part, the studio is known for having a trick or two up their sleeve, so Wolverine’s Laura vision could be the catalyst for an even bigger cameo moment.

Article continues after ad

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26. In the meantime, check out our guides to Captain America 4 or The Fantastic Four. You can also read up on the best new movies on streaming in July or all the upcoming Disney+ releases.