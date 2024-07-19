Deadpool & Wolverine star reveals big changes to character since Logan

The surprise return of Laura for Deadpool & Wolverine won’t just see the character return exactly as she was in Logan, the star has revealed.

The cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine have been hotly anticipated, from Cowboy Deadpool to the mysterious Lady Deadpool. Now, the final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has spoiled one of the biggest cameos: the return of Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23, the clone of Wolverine from 2017’s Logan.

After the film’s final trailer spoiled the cameo, fans are excited for Laura’s return for Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s a huge deal for a character who many assumed wouldn’t appear after actor Dafne Keen swore she wasn’t in the film.

But Laura won’t just be picking up where she left off in Logan. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Keen explained that Laura had undergone some character growth.

“Laura has now been around a lot of English-speaking people, so she has a neutral accent every so often. She spats a little bit in Spanish, obviously,” Keen told EW.

Laura spent most of Logan not speaking before revealing she was a native Spanish speaker, so just having the character speak in English is a huge change. But there’s more than just a change in how she speaks, as Keen revealed she would now be older and wiser.

“I found that Laura in Logan stumbled into having a dad and then having lost her dad. We find her again really knowing how to appreciate – and with this kind of wiseness to her – how much her father means to her.”

When we last saw Laura, she was leaving with a group of mutant children seeking the mutant refuge, Eden. Logan’s final plea to her was that she not become a weapon as he had, but the character has not appeared since.

Deadpool & Wolverine presents a unique opportunity to show what happened to Laura following Logan, and it seems she’s grown into a more tempered version of herself. The character we saw initially was clearly frustrated and terrified, lashing out at the world around her.

One thing that’s also not immediately clear is which version of Laura we’re seeing in the trailer. We know from sneak peeks that Hugh Jackman is playing a new variant of Wolverine for this film than the one fans saw die in Logan.

It’s likely this is the same version of Laura we previously saw, and her interactions with that version of Logan will inform her relationship with the new Wolverine. We’ll have to wait until the film’s release to find out for sure, though.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in theaters July 26. Until then, you can read about other upcoming Marvel movies like Captain America 4 or The Fantastic Four. You can also read up on the best new movies on streaming this month or all the upcoming Disney+ releases.