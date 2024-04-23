Deadpool 3 rumored to have heartbreaking Logan callback with major cameo

Deadpool and Wolverine is rumored to callback to a heartbreaking moment from one of the most beloved Wolverine movies.

The new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine is overflowing with Easter eggs, from the first look at Emma Corrin’s villain to the appearance of past X-Men characters. But one blink-and-you’ll-miss it moment hints at a possible heartbreaking reunion.

At about 1:22, Wolverine can be seen sitting in front of a camp fire as he tells someone off screen, “Trust me, kid, I’m no hero.”

According to Marvel source CanWeGetToast, there’s a possibility that Wolverine is speaking to Laura, or X-23, his biological daughter that he met and protected in the movie Logan.

His quote could be an attempt to quell Laura’s excitement about seeing him after her version of Wolverine died saving her and her friends at the end of Logan.

The trailer makes it clear that variant Wolverine did something horrible that caused his world to be destroyed, so it’s not surprising that he wouldn’t see himself as a hero like Laura does.

But, in this scene, Laura could be a way for Wolverine to regain his heroic confidence as she explains how her Logan selflessly sacrificed himself so she and her friends could get to safety.

Finding out that a version of himself would do anything for someone he cares about could be the push Wolverine needs to agree to help Deadpool save the multiverse.

To find out if this theory comes true, make sure to catch Deadpool and Wolverine when it hits theaters on July 26.

