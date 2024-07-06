Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in Joker 2 will apparently “blow your mind”

With Lady Gaga joining the DC Universe as Harley Quinn in Joker 2, fans have even more reason to get excited with an endorsement of her upcoming performance.

After unexpectedly turning into a jukebox musical and bringing aboard Lady Gaga as the newest iteration of the Joker‘s girlfriend, Harley Quinn, all bets are off for Joker 2.

When the first Joker 2 trailer debuted, there were a few raised eyebrows. For one, fans couldn’t quite understand why Gaga wasn’t opting for the stereotypical Harley accent. But rest assured, that’s no reason to panic. According to casting director Francine Maisler, Gaga’s performance is one for the ages.

“She’s so good in it, you guys,” said Maisler at a KVIFF Talk [via Deadline]. “She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising — and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised.

“I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good.

“Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real – and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is – shows she’s good.”

With this news of Gaga’s impending mind-blowing take on Harley Quinn, fans are getting even more pumped up for the DC movie. Some are even predicting an Oscar win.

“I cannot wait,” one X user said. “She definitely matched his freak.”

“People being surprised by Gaga’s talent in 2024…they need to wake up,” said another.

“That’s my girl right there. Now, give her the Oscar that she deserves,” one wrote. Another added: “So this Joker is an Academy Award-winning role and Lady Gaga is on the same level and keeps up with the performance. Just give her the Oscar now.”

Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024. Until then, check out our guides to the best superhero movies and best superhero TV shows. You can also check out all the new movies on streaming this month, to keep you occupied.