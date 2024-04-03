Joker 2: Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn voice gives fans “chills”

A sneak peak of Lady Gaga’s voice in the Joker 2 has a lot of fans completely sold on her upcoming take on Harley Quinn.

As the Joker 2 release date approaches, fans are desperate for every tiny tease they can get their hands on. The trailer is set to drop very soon, but a snippet of Lady Gaga’s voice (as Harley Quinn) has already been released, and it’s driving listeners into a frenzy.

In the very short audio clip, her voice is heard over twinkly, dream-like music, as the character says: “You can do anything you want… You’re Joker.” (You can listen to the clip for yourself below.)

While this doesn’t give much more insight into plot or context, it’s enough for Gaga fans, who have quickly taken to social media to share their excitement.

“GAGA’S VOICE I’M DYING,” one fan on TikTok wrote. Others agreed, adding: “THE AUDIO KINDA SOUNDS LIKE A FEVER DREAMMMMM OMGGGGG,” and “HER VOICE IS GIVING ME CHILLS I LOVE IT.”

“The audio is wonderful, can’t wait for the trailer to come out,” said another.

Over on X, many fans thought the same. “The way she’s perfectly cast… oh she’s gonna DEVOUR this role just watch,” said one comment.

Naturally (as is the way for any comic book adaptation), some responses weren’t all that impressed. Namely, they demanded to know why Lady Gaga wasn’t doing the iconic Harley Quinn voice, heavy New York accent included.

One fan defended this point, saying: “Gaga is already a born and raised New Yorker with natural accent and this perfectly works than her doing the animated Harley voice, because Joaquin didn’t either for joker… let’s not erase the fact that this is an elseworld story grounded in realism.”

The most recent talking point surrounding the upcoming DC movie came from the news that it would be a jukebox musical. This caused a wave of jokes on social media, with users suggesting unusual song choices and even comparing the sequel to Glee.

Joker 2 is set to release on October 4, 2024.