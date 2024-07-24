Joker 2 hailed as “one of the most daring American movies” of the decade

Some lucky people have already been able to see Joker 2 before its world premiere in September… and they’re saying it could change the movie landscape as we know it.

We’ve still got months to go – and plenty of amazing new movies to watch in between – yet big claims are already attached to the jewel in the Warner Bros. crown, Joker 2.

While the film hasn’t screened to any audience or critics as of yet, head of Venice Film Festival Alberto Barbera is one of the lucky few viewers, and he’s got some bold statements after seeing it.

According to Deadline, Barbera explained, “Joker 2 is one of the most daring, brave, and creative films in recent American cinema. We were astonished, our mouths were open at the end of the screening.”

It’s a big claim, and ahead of its debut at the Italian film festival, it’s not surprising that Barbera’s words have fans excited.

“I usually don’t get excited about musicals. But I will for sure be there opening night,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed, “Well sh*t. That’s some high praise,” while a third stated, “Omfg man we’re really about to get better content than the first, god bless 2024.”

However, Barber’s comments don’t completely settle viewer concerns, with many fans of the supervillain still hating that Joker 2 will be a musical.

“I’m not sure how I feel about this, didn’t really enjoy the first one,” one fan complained, while another added, “The first one was incredible so I trust them on that but also I hate musicals so I don’t know how I’ll end up feeling about it.”

“Really wish it wasn’t a musical. Also really don’t think it needs a sequel. Hopefully it’s good, but I’m not too excited about this one,” a third weighed in.

Joker actors Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are set to portray a music-ridden delusion while the pair are incarcerated at Arkham Asylum.

It was originally assumed that there would be a time jump, but thanks to the movie’s trailer, Joker 2 appears to be set directly after the events of the first movie.

For more on DC, check out its upcoming movies and TV shows, the best superhero movies of all time, and how to watch all the Batman movies.