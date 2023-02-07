Upcoming DC movies: Every DCU movie & TV show in development

The DC universe as we know it is gearing up to change in a big way, so here are all the newly announced and confirmed movies that will take place within the larger DCEU, as well as the already discussed films that have still been given the green light to release in theatres soon.

The DC film universe is set for a major shake-up in the coming years thanks to the new lead and direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran. With this changeup comes a recent string of film announcements and projects, many of which promise a new set of actors and stories to be told from within the DC comic book world.

Without further ado, here are all the confirmed DC movies and, if applicable, when they will be released in theatres.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – March 17, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods serves as a sequel to the 2019 standalone film of the titular character. However, this sequel will serve more as a team-up film and will include a whole roster of heroes and characters.

As the first big DC project of 2023, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is shaping up to be a fun and action filled adventure. However, time will tell how exactly the movie fits into the greater DCEU given that the character has mostly stood on their own in the live-action world.

The Flash Movie – June 16, 2023

Of all the upcoming DC films, The Flash movie is the most important one. With James Gunn promising that this movie will “reset” the whole of the DCEU, the success of The Flash could make or break the whole future of the DC world.

The movie will serve as an adaptation of the popular Flashpoint comic book story in which the titular character travels to other dimensions, and encounters alternative versions of himself and other heroes after losing his memory.

Blue Beetle – August 18, 2023

Blue Beetle will see the character come to life on the big screen for the first time ever. The film is being directed by Charm City Kings creator Angel Manuel Soto. The movie will focus on the third version of the character to appear in the comics, Mexican-American teen Jamie Reyes.

Reyes will be played by upcoming actor Xolo Maridueña, a name many may recognize from the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai. While Blue Beetle was initially planned to be an HBO Max film, the project is now set for a theatrical release.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 25, 2023

Of all the movies on this list, the Aquaman sequel is the one that stands out from the pack. With the Flash movie set to reset the timeline, Jason Momoa’s next solo outing as the King of the Sea is one that comes with great mystery.

Will it be connected to the new timeline? Will it serve as a farewell to Jason Mamoa as the character while he takes on a new role in the DCEU? All of this is still up in the air. What we do know however is that Director James Wan is returning to lead the ship of the next film. With David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the first film, putting pen to paper for the sequel and developing the script once again. Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are also seemingly returning.

Joker: Folie à Deux – October 4, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix is back to reprise the Joker in a role that saw the prolific actor finally win an Oscar. Director Todd Phillips is back for the project, with Phoenix and Phillips having both posted photos to confirm the sequel has begun production.

And while fans of the original were already excited to hear that a new project was in the works, excitement grew even more when it was confirmed that Lady Gaga has been cast to play Harley Quinn. One thing is for sure, the title of the sequel means audiences are likely in for another psychological thriller. After all, Folie à Deux is defined as a psychological disorder where the same or similar mental disorder affects two or more people.

Superman: Legacy – July 11, 2025

While many were hoping to see Henry Cavill back for a Man of Steel 2 film, it was recently revealed that the actor would no longer be coming back to the DCEU. Instead, James Gunn has confirmed that he is currently working on a script that will introduce a younger version of the character in the DCEU.

While not much else is known about the movie yet, it serves as the first solo project in the new DC plan to include a new version of a central character such as Superman. The movie will explore Superman’s background as he struggles to balance his Kryptonian heritage with the simple farmer boy life he grows to love.

The Batman 2 – Oct. 3, 2025

Robert Pattinson will be back as Vengeance. With the success of the 2022 Batman film, fans were eagerly anticipating a follow-up set in the same version of Gotham City.

And while they will be getting their wish, DC fans will sadly have to wait 2 and a half years before the next Batman movie is released. Until then, the HBO series of Colin Farrell’s The Penguin will be released and will serve as an expansion of Matt Reeve’s Batman universe.

The Brave and the Bold – In Development

DC has had more versions of Batman enter the live-action world than any other superhero to date. As a result, it is no surprise that the character will now be adding a whole new version to the DCEU, one that will operate completely separately from Robert Pattinson’s take on the character.

The Brave and the Bold appears to be focusing on the full Bat-family and will center specifically on Bruce Wayne’s 10-year-old son Damian. The movie will draw heavily from Grant Morrison’s Batman comics.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – In Development

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is a movie based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s comic of the same name. It is unclear exactly what version of the characters fans should expect to see enter the DCEU. However, Gunn does describe her life living on a fragment of Krypton as a “horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die.”

Therefore, audiences could be introduced to a much more battle-hardened and stoic version of the character that was created for the CW TV show, Supergirl.

The Authority – In Development

The Authority is a superhero comic book series published by DC Comics under the Wildstorm imprint. Gunn has stated that he “really loves” WildStorm and that he and Safran are “bringing a lot of these characters into the DCU.”

For those unfamiliar with the group, The Authority essentially operates as an anti-version of the Justice League. In the comics, the main characters that make up the group include the following heroes.

Apollo, “The Sun King

The Midnighter, “Night’s Bringer of War”

Swift, “The Winged Huntress”

The Engineer, “The Maker”

Jack Hawksmoor, “The God of the Cities”

Jenny Sparks, “The Spirit of the 20th Century”

Swamp Thing – In Development

The Swamp Thing movie will explore the dark origins of Alec Holland’s monstrous alter ego. While the character hasn’t had much success when brought to live action, this new stand-alone film will work to establish his role in the larger DCEU.

A formidable character and one not to be messed with, The Swamp Thing is able to control the elements, specifically having a mastery over all forms of plant life and vegetative matter. He can communicate with the very essence of the Earth, an ability that will be interesting to see in action on the big screen.

And that’s all the upcoming DC movies and projects currently in the works. For all the latest TV and movie updates and news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.