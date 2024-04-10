Joker 2 fans are convinced Harley Quinn will kill Arthur

Joker 2 will introduce Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn, the other half of Arthur Fleck’s “folie à deux” — and according to a new theory, she’ll kill him by the end.

The first Joker was a fascinating, potentially imaginary provocation: did Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) start an eat-the-rich rebellion across Gotham and rise to become its blood-lipped leader, or was it all a delusion within the confines of his cell in Arkham Asylum?

The sequel will introduce Harley Quinn, his lover-in-crime. Its first teaser trailer has sparked several theories; what if its musical elements are just hallucinations, and perhaps Harley is the bad influence in this universe, rather than Joker manipulating her?

There’s another big one, and it’s a prediction for how the movie will end: could it finish with Harley Quinn murdering Arthur on live TV, just as he killed Robert De Niro’s Murray Franklin?

One Redditor predicted that it’ll end with him killing her, but many think it’ll be the other way around. “I’m expecting the opposite actually, her to kill him and usurp his legacy,” one wrote, to which another replied: “Yeah exactly, that shot of her walking up the courthouse steps looks like the ending to me.”

“It would track with many of the modern depictions of Harley outgrowing the Joker. Just a more cynical take where she’s the one disappointed in him and kills him for betraying what she perceived he stood for,” a third suggested.

“The trailer shows her pointing a gun at him on stage. My guess is a similar ending as last time. Only he’s on the receiving end,” a fourth wrote. “I wouldn’t be surprised if she does it in a manipulative way that leads him to believe he’s taking a stand & being a martyr against the society that shuns him,” a fifth commented. “Foreshadowing in the trailer is she’s definitely killing him… physically or psychologically is another question,” a sixth speculated.

Joker: Folie à Deux premieres on October 4, 2024. Find out everything else we know about the movie, and what other films you should be watching this month.

