Joker 2 fans reveal amazing theory about Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

The Joker 2 trailer has already got DC fans talking, but there’s one theory floating around about Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn that beats all others.

From the beginning, Joker 2 (aka Joker: Folie à Deux) has caused quite a stir. From its musical twist to the casting of Gaga in the first place, fans are split between loving the idea of the upcoming DC movie and feeling a little uncertain about it all.

But where Joker 2 has a one-up on the original 2019 movie is the inclusion of Harley Quinn. Over the years — thanks to the self-titled animated series and Margot Robbie’s loud-mouthed, brightly-colored take on the character — Quinn has become a fan favorite for even the most uncommitted comic book movie fans.

As such, there are already a lot of ideas floating around, especially with the release of the trailer. One such theory involves Harley Quinn having a more powerful role in Arthur’s life, and perhaps being the one to bring him back into his Joker mindset.

“Anyone else get the feeling that The Joker/Harley relationship is going to be an inverse of their comic portrayal?” one fan on Reddit asked. “I’m thinking Arthur is trying not to relapse back into his Joker persona but Harley is the one influencing him more to embrace it.”

“That’s an interesting angle — could even play into the comic portrayal too. Once Arthur is the fully-fledged Joker, he’s terrifying to Harley,” another agreed.

“I’m fully on board,” said a third. “Harley is a villain for a reason and I hope the film explores that.”

One wrote: “Exactly what I thought. That final scene of her making him the Joker with the lipstick on the window and his smile at satisfying her? Powerful moment.”

Joker: Folie à Deux will be in theaters from October 4, 2024. For more of the best movies to watch this month, check out our guide.