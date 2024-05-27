Joker 2 fans reveal big prediction for Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn 

Fans of the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux revealed their prediction that Lady Gaga’s take on the character of Harley Quinn could help her win a prestigious award.

Gaga showed off her acting chops in 2018’s A Star is Born but, during an interview with Access Hollywood, the singer explained that she has “never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.”

Joker 2 fans immediately latched onto this quote and started making predictions that Gaga’s version of Harley Quinn could be so good that it would finally win her a Best Actress Oscar.

“She is coming for that Oscar,” one fan tweeted with another echoing the sentiment, “Here she goes, starting her Oscar campaign.”

Gaga did win an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2018 thanks to the overwhelming success of the song ‘Shallow,’ but she lost the bid for Best Actress to Olivia Colman.

However, the singer could have a chance to win as Harley Quinn as she explained that she approached this role in a very unique way.

“You know my version of Harley is mine,” Gaga told Access Hollywood. And it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters.”

Though Gaga’s interpretation may be her boost to such a high acting honor, she does have pretty big shoes to fill as Margot Robbie was in the role previously and her take on Harley Quinn has been universally loved.

But even Robbie herself is rooting for Gaga to succeed in the role as she told MTV News, “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.”

Robbie continued, “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Joker: Folie à Deux dances into theaters on October 4, 2024. In the meantime, you can read about other upcoming DC projects like Superman, The Batman 2, and The Penguin. You can also take a look at our list of the best superhero movies ever made.