YouTuber breaks bizarre WWE entrance music world record

Cultaholic’s own Ross Tweddell now lays claim to being a record-holding WWE superfan as he broke the Guinness World Record for the most entrance songs guessed in one minute.

From the early WhatCulture days through to Cultaholic now, we’ve seen ‘King’ Ross demonstrate his pro wrestling knowledge time and again. Though of late, with quiz videos taking a foothold on YouTube, he’s reached new levels.

In particular, he’s been nigh unstoppable when it comes to any quiz involving wrestling entrance themes. Even the more contemporary themes from the highly controversial Def Rebel, Tweddell is often able to guess them right after barely a few seconds.

So pushing as far as he can, the YouTube personality decided to make something his talents. A Novemeber 11, 2024 upload revealed he’s now officially the world record holder for guessing the most WWE wrestlers based on their entrance music in just one minute.

With 20 correct answers in 60 seconds, Tweddell broke the previous record by no small margin and did so on camera for the world to see. While Guiness World Records has come under fire recently for being unwilling to acknowledge records on camera, this one went through without a hitch.

Tweddell was later presented with the official Guinness World Record, revealing his attempts took place on September 25.

Fellow Cultaholic members helped organize the runs, compiling playlists of WWE entrance songs and then playing them at random during the attempt. Tweddell had just one practice run moments before where he piled up 20 successful guesses before doing the exact same in the official run.

The likes of John Cena’s iconic theme song were shuffled alongside newer stars like LA Knight and even NXT’s Ethan Page, so it was an eclectic mix that didn’t necessarily play to any particular strengths.

Clearly, anyone facing off against Tweddell in future quizzes on the Cultaholic channel certainly has their work cut out for them.