Cobra Kai is known for its rocking soundtrack, so here’s all the songs that appear in Part 1 of Season 6, as well as details of the artists who perform them.

The original Karate Kid movie had a banging soundtrack that featured pop like ‘Cruel Summer’ by Bananarama, and rock like ‘You’re the Best Around’ by Joey Esposito. As well as a Bill Conti score that was both touching and inspiring.

Cobra Kai has continued that combination across its first five seasons, though thanks to Johnny Lawrence’s musical taste, the show has leaned into 1980s rock.

Article continues after ad

Season 6 is no different, so here’s a list of what can be heard where during Part 1 of Season 6, which we’ll update when Part 2 drops in November, and Part 3 sometime in 2025, in advance of a new Karate Kid movie.

Every song on the Cobra Kai Season 6 soundtrack

Here’s details of the songs on the Cobra Kai Season 6 soundtrack, including the episodes they appear in, and the artists who play them.

Article continues after ad

Episode 1

‘Roll with the Changes’ by REO Speedwagon

Episode 2

‘Crank It Up’ by Joey Valence & Brae

Article continues after ad

Episode 3

‘Sweet Baby’ by Janice Dempsey and Steve Sechi

‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ by Cyndi Lauper

Episode 4

‘You Want it All’ by Go Betty Go

Episode 5

‘Stay Young at Heart’ by Headhunter

You can read our Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 recaps here, while our ending explainer is here, which details how the big twist will have far-reaching consequences in Part 2.

While you’re waiting for that next batch of episodes to drop in November, here’s a list of the best new TV shows streaming this month as well as new movies streaming. If fighting and martial arts are more your thing, here’s our list of the 102 best action movies of all-time.