Kevin Feige reveals which Marvel shows are canon in the MCU

Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has definitively declared which Marvel TV shows are canon and which ones are in their own world.

There’s a lot of lore within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it’s made up of dozens of movies and TV shows.

However, there are some Marvel-related TV shows out there and fans have wondered if those certain shows are part of the overall MCU’s canon or not.

Well, now Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has weighed in on the conversation and drew a clear line in the sand as to which Marvel TV shows count inside the overarching universe.

Feige places certain Marvel TV shows into the Sacred Timeline

in the newly released Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline book, Feige alone penned the preface.

Within the his letter, Feige explains that just because a show or movie uses Marvel characters and plot lines doesn’t mean it’s automatically part of the MCU’s Sacred Timeline.

“On the Multiverse note, we recognize that there are stories – movies and series – that are canonical to Marvel but were created by different storytellers during different periods of Marvel’s history,” Feige wrote, “The timeline presented in this book is specific to the MCU’s Sacred Timeline through Phase 4.”

“But, as we move forward and dive deeper into the Multiverse Saga, you never know when timelines may just crash or converge (hint, hint/spoiler alert).”

Feige is referring to works like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, and Inhumans, all of which were not creatively overseen by Feige and his team.

Because these projects don’t officially belong in the MCU timeline and basically occur in other universes, that means Feige doesn’t have to adhere to the creative choices made within any of these stories.

By sidelining these stories, it makes it easier for the official MCU timeline to say more intact as trying to keep up continuity is hard enough without adding seventeen more projects on top of it.

