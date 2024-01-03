MCU producer addresses if Netflix’s Daredevil is canon

Echo executive producer Brad Winderbaum has weighed in on if Netflix’s Daredevil series is official MCU canon.

Marvel Studios is kicking off the new year with a bang as they’re set to premiere the first of their 2024 TV programs with mini series Echo.

Marketed as a spin-off of Marvel’s other mini series Hawkeye, the show will follow Maya Lopez as the titular Echo, a deaf Native American assassin on the run from the mob boss she once worked for in New York City.

The series will be home to two iconic Marvel characters Daredevil and Kingpin, who were previously seen in the Netflix series Daredevil. Marvel fans have debated if the Daredevil series is officially part of the MCU canon, especially with his inclusion in Echo, and now one of Echo’s executive producers has weighed in on the issue.

Echo producer confirms Daredevil’s place in MCU canon

During an interview with Screen Rant ahead of the premiere of Echo, MCU executive producer Brad Winderbaum was asked if he believes that Netflix’s Daredevil is officially part of the MCU’s Sacred Timeline.

Daredevil along with shows like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Defenders, while technically under the Marvel umbrella, were produced by Marvel Television and not Marvel Studios, which produced all of the MCU’s films and shows like Loki and WandaVision.

Because of this distinction, fans have debated if these shows are part of the MCU or not, especially since Daredevil did make a cameo in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Though Marvel Studios hasn’t given an official statement on this matter, Winderbaum had no problem giving his own take on the matter.

“I can say that up until this point, we’ve been a little bit cagey about what’s Sacred Timeline, what’s not Sacred Timeline,” Winderbaum explained, “That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, ‘We have to stick the landing with the vendors.’ It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. “

“We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway. But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline.”

Though Winderbaum’s opinion can’t be taken as an official statement, it would make sense for Marvel Studios to absorb Daredevil into their new Sacred Timeline as the character has appeared in several MCU projects already.

Plus, as the studio is beginning to retool their approach to upcoming projects as they’re focusing on quality more than quantity, it would be the perfect time to reform the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again and cement it into the MCU once and for all.

For all the latest Echo content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.