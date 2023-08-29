Marvel’s official MCU timeline set to clarify what’s actually canon once and for all

Marvel’s new “go-to resource” for all things canon comes out later this year with an official timeline for fans to keep track of the complex MCU.

With 55 titles across the board — 32 films and 23 TV shows and specials — the MCU’s timeline can be a little confusing for some. Throw in some time traveling and the multiverse, and the timeline just got ten times more complex.

Luckily, Marvel Studios has the answer. No longer will fans have to piece everything together themselves, with a new official timeline coming out later this year in October 2023.

Described as a “stunning visual guide”, the book will help fans “connect the dots and truly understand the complex web of interconnections between the various Marvel Studios films and streaming series.”

The book is a collaboration between Marvel and DK, a division of Penguin Random House and an award-winning global book publisher. Three authors worked on the book in order to piece together the timeline and give fans the best possible guide.

One of the authors, Anthony Breznican, said, “It’s the MCU that you’ve seen on screen but deconstructed. Every moment, every bit of history that’s mentioned is taken out of the film, out of the TV shows, and laid out end to end.”

“There is a lot of story in the MCU; it’s very complex, it’s very interconnected,” said Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, another author who worked on the book. “We’ve covered so many storylines, so many characters, so many different worlds. This book has everything.”

Marvel Studios / DK The book will help fans spot every possible connection in the MCU.

The goal is for fans to be able to revisit their favorite storylines easily. With the official timeline putting all information into a single resource, fans will be able to reference moments and understand how the various stories in the MCU overlap.

It will hopefully prove a helpful “guide to the universe”, with fans already sharing their excitement in the comments. Preorders are available now “wherever books are sold”.

