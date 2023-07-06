Joy Ride cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the cast and characters of the hilarious and outrageous film, Joy Ride.

While The Hangerover may have changed the landscape of men-driven comedies, 2023’s Joy Ride is waiting in the wings to fill in the gap for their female audience.

Joy Ride tells the story of childhood best friends Audrey and Lolo as they set out on a journey across China to find Audrey’s birth mother.

Between its outlandish humor and star-studded cast, Joy Ride is set to be one of the best movies of the summer. But, before you take a shot and drive into the chaos, here’s your guide to the cast and characters in the film.

Contents

Joy Ride cast and characters

The official synopsis for Joy Ride reads: “When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their epic, no-holds-barred experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.”

Audrey Sullivan: Ashley Park

Lionsgate

Ashely Park plays Audrey Sullivan, a lawyer who is the Asian child of adoptive white parents.

Park is best known for her role as Mindy Chen in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, but has appeared in other shows, such as Girls5eva and Beef.

Lolo Chen: Sherry Cola

Lionsgate

Sherry Cola plays Lolo Chen, an aspiring artist who is Audrey’s best friend.

Cola is a comedian who’s appeared in works such as Turning Red and Transparent.

Kat: Stephanie Hsu

Lionsgate

Stephanie Hsu plays Kat, a famous Chinese actress who was Audrey’s former college roommate.

Hsu is best known for her Oscar-nominated role as Joy Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, but has also been in other projects like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Deadeye: Sabrina Wu

Lionsgate

Sabrina Wu plays Deadeye, Lolo’s quirky cousin who is obsessed with K-pop.

This is Wu’s first major acting role.

Chao: Ronny Chieng

Lionsgate

Ronny Chieng plays Chao, a Chinese businessman.

Chieng is an incredibly famous comedian who appeared as a correspondent on The Daily Show and in works like Crazy Rich Asians and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

Jess: Meredith Hagner

Lionsgate

Meredith Hagner plays Jess, the drug smuggler on the Chinese train.

Hagner is an experience actor appearing in works like Bob’s Burgers, Palm Springs, and Search Party.

