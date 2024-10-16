Sydney Sweeney looks “unrecognizable” as star transforms for Christy Martin biopic

Sydney Sweeney is preparing for a movie role unlike any she’s done before, with her transformation for an upcoming Christy Martin biopic proving to be a far cry from her Euphoria days.

Ever since her turn as the ever-emotional frenemy Cassie Howard in Euphoria, Sweeney has grown into one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

From her portrayal as the spoiled teen in The White Lotus to a holy scream queen in Immaculate, she’s been showing off her acting range in all manner of titles.

But her latest role – leading David Michôd’s currently untitled Christy Martin biopic – might be her most dramatic transformation yet.

Instagram: @sydney_sweeney The star is taking on the role of boxing champ Christy Martin

For the uninitiated, Martin is a pioneering figure in women’s boxing, known for breaking barriers in the sport during the 1990s.

First-look photos show Sweeney as Martin for the new movie, trading in her usual blonde locks for a shaggy, brunette ‘do, while wearing baggy workout gear. Most notable of all, it looks like she’s developed a pair of absolute guns.

Sweeney shared the images on Instagram today (October 16), where she’s receiving plenty of praise, with many saying she looks “unrecognizable” as the boxing champ.

“Sydney Swoley!” quipped one, while another wrote, “This transformation truly threw me off. I’m excited to see what you do with it.” A third added, “Didn’t know Sydney was jacked like that.”

There are plenty of similar comments over on X/Twitter, with one writing, “Looks entirely different! Super excited for Sydney and curious to see how she will do in a biopic type role.”

Instagram: @sydney_sweeney Sweeney shared the first official look on Instagram

“Didn’t even recognize her at first,” said another, with a third stating, “She’s legit a different person here.”

The star shared the images after paparazzis leaked images of her on set as Martin yesterday, revealing more about her role and the woman at the center of it.

Alongside the snaps, she said, “Well the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film I’m working on right now.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman – a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon.”

While we wait for more details, be sure to check out all the new movies heading to streaming this month.