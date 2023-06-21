A John Wick: Chapter 4 Director’s Cut is nearly finished, which will feature even more action, including an extension to the film’s bone-crunching Berlin sequence.

The fourth film in the John Wick series hit screens earlier this year, and promptly became the most successful film in the franchise. Chapter 4 grossed just under $430 million worldwide, which means the quadrilogy has now crossed the magical $1 billion mark.

It was also the longest John Wick movie yet, clocking in at a butt-numbing 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Article continues after ad

But in spite of that epic runtime, there was still footage on the cutting room floor, scenes that will be spliced back into the movie for a forthcoming extended cut.

John Wick 4 Director’s Cut is coming, with even more action

When asked if there are John Wick: Chapter 4 deleted scenes, director Chad Stahelski told Comic Book Movie: “I’ve been working on the Director’s Cut – the Extended Cut – which we’ve almost finished. There’s about another, I think, 10 to 15 minutes we put back in.

Article continues after ad

“We cut out a big chunk of Berlin. A whole character called The Frau, which is a pretty funny scene with John, and another scene between him and Tracker, a few other little action beats that we put back in.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for why those scenes were cut, Stahelski told the site: “There’s always stuff we take out because it doesn’t fit the pacing. I think the stuff is all super quality, I love the choreo, I love the characters. It just didn’t – as a whole, it changed the pace of the film, and I didn’t think I could get, you know, 2 hour and 38 minute film in there if it felt slow.

Article continues after ad

“I think we got away with it because it felt driven. It felt like it was very purposeful, and I didn’t want to upset that pace. And, if it has to go, it has to go.”

For everything we know about a potential Chapter 5, head here. And for the best of what we wrote about John Wick: Chapter 4, check out the below articles…

Review | Is John Wick true? | Killa explained | Ranking the movies | Is there a post-credits scene? | Marquis explained | Ballerina cameo | How long is Chapter 4? | Caine explained | Potential Chapter 5 | What happens to Charon? | 13 Best John Wick kills | Post-credit scene explained | Does the dog die? | Keanu Reeves on emotional ending | Movies to watch if you like JW | Will there be a Chapter 5?