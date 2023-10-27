Daredevil: Born Again adds Netflix’s Punisher producer as showrunner

Marvel has finally announced its next steps for Daredevil: Born Again, bringing in Punisher producer Dario Scardapane as the new showrunner.

Reports of the troubled Daredevil: Born Again production have given fans plenty of caution. The series and Charlie Cox’s return to the role were easily the most anticipated things from the MCU’s SDCC ‘22 announcements.

But it’s been a rollercoaster since then. The early announcements that cast members Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll would not be returning were the first signs something was wrong.

Article continues after ad

Now Daredevil: Born Again is in even more flux following the firing of its directors and writers last month. Now, Marvel is bringing in someone familiar with the universe to get the show back on track.

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Daredevil reboot adds The Punisher producer as new showrunner

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Dario Scardapane has been tapped to be the new showrunner for the series.

In addition, the show will add Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct the remainder of Daredevil: Born Again’s first season.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Netflix Charlie Cox returns as superhero lawyer Matt Murdock for Daredevil: Born Again.

All three have experience working with the television side of Marvel’s efforts. New showrunner Scardapane was the executive producer for 2017’s The Punisher, a spin-off of the original Daredevil series. Benson and Moorhead have co-directed two episodes of Loki Sesason: the season opener, Ouroboros, and the seemingly universe-ending fourth episode, Heart of the TVA.

The new hires come after an October 11th story by The Hollywood Reporter that highlighted multiple strains within the Marvel production system. Chief among these was that Daredevil: Born Again was “not working,” resulting in the staff being let go.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The new hires are part of an attempt to restructure the TV side of the MCU, getting away from the days of shooting the entire series in one go and fixing stories in post-production. The new direction moves towards a more traditional pilot system, with series helmed by showrunners.

Daredevil: Born Again is slated for a 2024 release on Disney+. For more MCU news, be sure to follow all of Dexerto’s coverage.