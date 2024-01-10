How many episodes of Echo is Daredevil in?

As Marvel fans continue to binge Echo, the MCU’s latest mini-series, some fans have wondered how many episodes Daredevil appears in.

Echo, the latest mini-series from Marvel Studios, has finally debuted on Disney+ for five gritty and bloody episodes.

In our four-star review of the Hawkeye spin-off series, we praised the show’s ability to tackle darker aspects within the MCU while giving audiences a glimpse into the backstory of the MCU’s latest anti-hero.

One of the biggest selling points for the show was its connection to Daredevil as various trailers showed that the horned hero would be making an appearance, but a lot of fans have been wondering how many episodes Daredevil actually appears in. So, before you jump into the series, here’s everything we know. Warning – minor spoilers ahead!

How many episodes of Echo does Daredevil appear in?

Daredevil only appears in the first episode of Echo.

During an ambush on an operation that was set to move into Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin’s territory in Episode 1, Maya Lopez, aka Echo, and some of Fisk’s goons were attacked by Daredevil.

Though he doesn’t explain why he was watching this particular operation, Daredevil does tell Maya that he was staking out the place overnight and decided to attack when he realized they were there to take out the competition.

It’s worth noting that Daredevil was supposed to have a bigger impact on the story of Echo as it was reported that he and Maya shared a six-minute-long fight where she “[enters] the scene as a teenage girl, but she [leaves] as a cold-blooded killer.”

However, Daredevil only appears in a 90-second scene that, despite being well-choreographed, has little to nothing to do with the story.

Plus, Daredevil is wearing his comic book red suit rather than the yellow and red suit he was seen wearing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so it’s safe to think that this series takes place before the events of She-Hulk.

Daredevil does have a long history with Maya’s adoptive uncle Kingpin, but it seems like the show wanted to focus more on her relationship with Fisk and her family rather than shoehorn in a Daredevil connection.

