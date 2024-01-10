As fans watch Marvel’s latest mini series Echo, some wonder how the show connects to the iconic character of Daredevil.

At long last the MCU‘s latest mini series Echo is finally here as all five of the show’s episodes are now streaming through Disney+/Hulu.

A spin-off of 2021’s Hawkeye, the series follows Maya Lopez, the deaf ex-leader of Kingpin’s Tracksuit Mafia as she grapples with nearly killing the mob boss and having to confront her complicated past with her family.

Thanks to the show’s various trailers, fans have been aware that the iconic Daredevil would be making an appearance in some way, but many wonder how the two are connected, so here’s everything you need to know.

Are Echo and Daredevil connected?

Yes, Echo and Daredevil are connected thanks to their mutual interactions with the villain Kingpin.

In Echo, it’s revealed that Maya was partly raised by her adoptive uncle Kingpin as he trained in the ways of his criminal empire.

And, in his solo Netflix series, Daredevil and his alter ego Matthew Murdock are consistently at odds with Kingpin as his criminal organization causes issues for him both on the street and in the courtroom.

In the comics, Echo and Daredevil start out at enemies, much like their live-action versions, but the two eventually become allies and friends after Daredevil learns that Maya was manipulated by Kingpin into committing deadly acts against his closest companions.

However, this is changed in the live-action series as Echo and Daredevil share a 90 second fight scene after Maya inadvertently crashes his stakeout.

Though it’s unclear if the two will become allies like in the comics, there’s a good chance that Maya will appear in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again alongside the titular character and Kingpin, so time will tell if their relationship will continue to develop.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.