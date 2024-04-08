Invincible Season 3 leaks tease show’s biggest death — but there’s a catch

Leaked designs for Invincible Season 3 have reportedly emerged online, indicating a massive fight will close out the next season — and a major death could follow. Spoilers to follow…

If you thought Invincible Seasons 1-2 were chaotic, violent, and emotionally draining, you haven’t seen anything yet.

If the series sticks to Robert Kirkman’s source material, Season 3 (and beyond) may unleash some of the most devastating, brutal moments in any comic book adaptation.

We won’t get into too many specific spoilers… except this one, so you have been sufficiently warned.

Image Comics

On the show’s subreddit and X/Twitter, leaked designs and character sheets seem to reveal that the Invincible War will take place in Episode 7 of Season 3. Not to give away too many details, but you probably get the gist: there are lots of Invincibles from alternate timelines, and Mark has to fight them.

Article continues after ad

Soon after, another Viltrumite soldier arrives: Conquest, but his orders are a bit different from Anissa’s. While she was meant to check on his progress and try to convince him to join the empire, Conquest is sent to Earth to kill him and take over the planet.

Article continues after ad

The fight that ensues is horrific, and it’ll make Mark and Omni-Man’s Season 1 brawl look timid in the TV show. Mark asks Eve to stay away, but when she tries to help, he impales her and appears to take her life.

This would easily be the biggest death in the series to date, but there’s a twist in the comic: Eve’s powers not only bring her back to life, but her resurrection emits an extraordinary blast that… well, let’s just say it evens the playing field.

Article continues after ad

“Man I can’t wait to see Conquest just f**king body everyone,” one Redditor wrote. “I can already tell that Season 3 cliffhanger is gonna hit wayyyyyy worse then this one,” another commented.

In the meantime, you can stream Invincible Seasons 1-2 on Prime Video now and find out everything else we know about Invincible Season 3. You can also check out our list of the show’s strongest characters.