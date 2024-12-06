Epic Games have presented Fortnite Battle Royale players with an early Christmas present by allowing them to play on the game’s original map, in Fortnite OG mode. However, for those looking for a OG end date, you may be surprised to learn things are a little better this year.

In 2023, Fortnite OG’s comeback lured in a number of top streamers to try the game again, from Ninja to SypherPK. The game’s popularity surged due to the return of the old map and also LEGO Fortnite, another mode fans fell in love with.

Article continues after ad

It’s finally time for all the original Fortnite skins to kick back into action – yes, we’re looking at you Jonesy! Peely will have to wait for Chapter 1, Season 8.

Just like last time, this year there are a number of classic weapons returning with OG Fortnite, from the Double Pump shotgun to the SCAR assault rifle. But, there is a key difference that will ease the nerves of some players.

Article continues after ad

How long will Fortnite OG last?

Epic Games Fortnite OG is back and it’s not going away!

Since the OG mode returned on December 6, 2024, Google Trends have been spiking with thousands of players all asking the same question… How long will it last?

Article continues after ad

Fortnite OG is “here to stay” says Epic Games

While Season OG in Chapter 4 proved to be a limited-time event, Epic Games has made OG permanent as of December 2024. The game mode will evolve as it did in the past with new seasonal updates, which will be a boost for longtime fans and also those who never experienced the original development of the map in its famous stages (a big robot is coming, kids).

In a blog post, the developers promoted the return of OG mode, saying: “Fortnite OG is Back… and Here to Stay!

Article continues after ad

“We’re going all the way back to day one of Season 1 for the classic Fortnite Battle Royale experience! As it was, Fortnite OG is returning, and always on, every day. Relive the origins of Fortnite Battle Royale, complete with OG loot, OG locations, and OG gameplay in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 – Season 1, launching December 6!”

Article continues after ad

Fan-favorite landing spots return in Fortnite OG

All of our favorite landing spots are coming back, too, including Loot Lake, Dusty Depot, Greasy Grove, and many more!







On top of that, Epic Games has also revealed a full gameplay trailer for Chapter 1, Season 1, of the original game mode. The bush campers will be getting excited around the 15 second mark!

Article continues after ad

What next for Fortnite OG? Next season details

There are so many things returning back to the way they were in 2017 for Fortnite Battle Royale, but it won’t stay this way forever.

Chapter 1, Season 2 will land sometime after the current season ends on January 31st, 2025. If history is anything to go by, there will be sweeping changes coming in the New Year, including new biomes on the map, and a Western themed area.

Whether or not the developers mix things up slightly or stick entirely to the original timeline remains to be seen – so keep an eye out for surprises.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know more about the OG Battle Pass, skins, weapons, and other items in the loot pool – check out our full Fortnite OG guide here.