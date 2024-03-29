Invincible fans should be worried about Mark and Anissa

Anissa just made her debut in Invincible Season 2. If you’ve not read the comics, you’re probably thinking, “Wow, what a cool new Viltrumite!” — but a storm is coming.

With the possible exception of that one blonde-haired soldier Omni-Man killed in the S2 midseason finale, Viltrumites have always made a big impression in Invincible. After all, they’re the most formidable, feared conquerors in the entire galaxy, culling and pocketing planets like spare change.

In Episode 7, after two episodes of Mark avoiding General Kregg’s mission, an agent of the Viltrumite empire showed up on Earth to check in on his progress: Anissa.

After teaming up to beat a kaiju (aka, Anissa shooting through its head like a 50 cal bullet), she gave him one hell of a beating — but the worst is definitely yet to come. Spoilers to follow…

In the comics (specifically Vol 1 #110), Anissa rapes Mark. We won’t go into too many details about the context, but he desperately tries to fight her off — he does not succeed.

It’s one of the most notorious moments in the source material, and while it’s unclear if Robert Kirkman will include it in the TV series (there’s a lot to get through before then), clued-up fans are already dreading it.

“Anissa is the scariest character to see appear in the show and the worst part is most people don’t even know why,” one user tweeted. “Anissa’s introduction to Invincible was INSANE and what’s about to come is even more insane,” another wrote.

“For those that watch #InvincibleSeason2 you know that Anissa showing up is the equivalent of Negan showing up on #TheWalkingDead. It leads to one of the most disturbing plot lines ever in comics. BUCKLE UP,” a third posted.

However, there’s another point: obsessing over this one faraway event isn’t the way to go. “Some of y’all are unhealthily obsessed with what Anissa does to Mark in the comics and it shows,” one wrote. “None of you f**king weirdos obsessed with Anissa have actually read the comic lmao,” another tweeted.

Whatever happens, Anissa will be back — and it’s gonna be a wild ride.

Episodes 1-7 are streaming now. You can also find out more about Invincible Season 2’s release schedule, the show’s soundtrack, and its cast.

