Invincible: 10 strongest characters ranked

Invincible may be living up to his namesake, but he’s got plenty of competition — these are the show’s 10 most powerful characters, ranked from… well, strong to really strong.

To put the strength of Invincible’s heroes and villains into context, it’s more than likely that they’d wipe the floor with most of the MCU (we’d give a fighting chance to the Hulk, but the rest — including Spider-Man — would likely be smooshed like a Thraxan slug under your shoe). That’s not meant to insult the Avengers; it’s just the (hypothetical) reality.

Whether it’s alien conquerors and the near-limitless strength of their offspring, genetically modified humans, or multiverse-hopping madmen, you wouldn’t want to go toe-to-toe with anyone in Invincible’s universe.

After Season 2’s brutal finale, and with fans already hungry for Season 3, we’ve picked the 10 strongest characters in Invincible. And just as a disclaimer, this is a ranking based on where we’re at in the TV show right now — so don’t expect to see Thragg or Conquest on the list (yet).

10. Angstrom Levy

Introduced in Season 2, we’ve never known Angstrom Levy as a normal man — but we did meet him as a sane one. For reasons unknown, he can travel through the multiverse at will, opening portals into countless alternate realities.

After an attempt to amass the knowledge of all of his variants went disastrously wrong, he obtained extraordinary intellect — but it also left him grotesquely deformed. Doctors in another universe repaired him, and they made some enhancements, making him strong enough to hold his own against Invincible in a one-on-one fight (until he… you know). That said, his multiversal powers are still his biggest strength.

9. Mauler twins

Little is known about exactly what the Mauler twins are. The salient facts are these: they’re hench, blue humanoids who’ve somehow managed to emerge from every fight alive (though certainly not unscathed). In the first episode, they withstood the blast of the army’s heavy artillery, and it wasn’t until all of the late Guardians of the Globe focused their efforts that they were overpowered. When Levy summoned several of them to restrain Invincible, they nearly killed him, so they’re not to be trifled with.

However, their strength isn’t just physical: despite their klutzy tendencies and immaturity to one another, they’re among the smartest characters in all of Invincible, somehow able to build something to get them out of any jam (including a perfect cloning machine, the source of constant arguments about who’s the original Mauler).

8. Titan

Titan hasn’t appeared in Invincible since Season 1 — but he made a big impression. The crime boss is capable of turning his skin into near-indestructible rock, the limits of which aren’t fully known. He didn’t fare too well in a scrap with Invincible, but he was still getting to grips with things, so we’ll call it beginner’s bad luck.

That’s not all: he can jump incredible distances, run at superhuman speeds, and he’s essentially invulnerable to bullets, explosives, and other weapons. He’s not battle-tested, but we’d think twice about betting against him.

7. The Immortal

The Immortal’s power speaks for itself: not only is he immortal (duh) after being charged with mysterious energy in millennia past, but he also has superhuman strength, stamina, durability, and flight, capable of Mach 3 speeds. Even when it seemed like he’d been killed by Omni-Man, his body didn’t decay, so the Mauler twins easily resurrected him.

Here’s the thing: he’s the most physically strong surviving Guardian of the Globe, there’s no question. But he’s also been beaten in several fights, despite literally thousands of years of experience, including two bouts with Nolan — that said, he did give his all against Omni-Man before he was ripped in two.

6. Atom Eve

Let’s just get one thing clear: Atom Eve could be even higher on this list, eventually. She has extraordinary powers; more specifically, the ability to manipulate atoms — hence the name — as well as flight, telekinesis, and creating pink energy fields and blasts to fight her enemies.

There’s a lot more to come, but Eve’s biggest weakness isn’t anything tangible: it’s herself, whether it’s her actual limiters (put in by the scientist to prevent her from becoming omnipotent) or her fear of hurting people.

5. Anissa

Anissa made a brief appearance in Season 2’s penultimate episode — and holy sh*t, she was scary, easily the most formidable and frightening Viltrumite (other than Nolan) to date. She’s the strongest female agent in the Viltrum empire and potentially even faster than Omni-Man.

Mark unlocked his killer instinct in the midseason finale while fighting Thula, but he couldn’t even scratch Anissa, who walloped and whooped him like a ragdoll without losing a single drop of blood. If she’s coming for you, don’t bother running.

4. Battle Beast

Battle Beast didn’t show up in Season 2 (despite fans expecting him to appear in the Viltrumite prison… we’ve already said too much!), but we haven’t forgotten the gut-spilling beatdown he put on Invincible in the first season. “I was promised this world offered worthy opponents,” he said before immobilizing everyone in the Guardians’ new roster before nearly killing Mark.

He has two disadvantages: his inability to fly and a ridiculously big ego. But his strength is almost unmatched, justifiably viewing everyone on Earth as an “insect.” And if the series follows the comics, expect to see him again in Season 3 and beyond.

3. Invincible / Mark Grayson

Mark is the first of his kind: a half-human, half-Viltrumite, and the son of one of the empire’s fiercest warriors. His Viltrum heritage means he’s got all the abilities you’d expect, but here’s the important thing to remember: he’s only at number three because we still don’t know how strong he is. One thing is certain: he’s getting more powerful in every season.

Mark constantly gets beaten up in the show, so much so that it’s become a bit of a running joke — but, crucially, he’s survived every fight. Two things are holding him back: his humanity and age, but as we saw in Season 2’s finale with Angstrom Levy (in which he also seemed to travel at high-hypersonic speed), you do not want to set him off. “I thought you were stronger.”

2. Allen the Alien

Allen the Alien, aka Captain Unopa, was born to be not only the strongest of his kind but also a weapon against the Viltrumites. They got it half-right, initially: he survived fights against Omni-Man, but when Thula and co. found him in Season 2 Part 1, he barely lived to tell the tale.

Part 2 changed things, thanks to Thadeus taking a big risk: by turning off his life support machine, he allowed Allen’s physiology to evolve and level up. He emerged from his coma bigger and stronger than ever, and while he allowed Anissa to capture him, it’s clear he could have beaten her if he tried.

1. Omni-Man / Nolan Grayson

Invincible has yet to produce a match for Omni-Man. Even after a Viltrum soldier seemed to get the better of him and break his back, he’d already recovered by the end of Season 2, and he walked off a beating from General Kregg in prison.

He’s still the mightiest Viltrumite in the universe (that we’re aware of); he slaughtered all of the Guardians, rescued an alien ship as it was being sucked into a black hole, killed the Immortal twice, and razed an entire planet in minutes. God help us when someone stronger than him emerges… and they will.

Invincible Seasons 1-2 are streaming now. In the meantime, find out more about the show’s cast and soundtrack, you can check out all of our Season 2 recaps below, and find out what other new TV shows you should be streaming in April.

