Reacher Season 3 trailer has fans going feral over “even larger” version of Alan Ritchson

The Reacher Season 3 teaser trailer has arrived, and fans are going crazy over their first glimpse of Olivier Ritchters as an even bigger, badder villain.

Reacher‘s newest adversary (now being dubbed by fans as “Reachest”), was teased all the way back in May, with many fans aghast to hear that there could be an even larger counterpart for Alan Ritchson’s former U.S. military policeman.

Being 6’3 and an estimated 235lbs himself, finding an actor who could overpower Ritchson’s already towering physique was no small task. But the powers that be ended up casting Olivier Ritchters, a 7’2 Dutch bodybuilder who makes Ritchson look small.

In the Reacher Season 3 teaser, released on December 7, a first look at the dueling pair has been revealed, and fans are in complete disbelief at how well the effect appears on-screen.

Reacher Season 3 teaser reveals Olivier Ritchters as Paulie

The clip in question shows Reacher stepping up to Ritchters as Paulie, delivering a firm punch to his stomach. But when Paulie barely even flinches with the attack, even Reacher looks shocked. Shortly after, Paulie delivers his own hit, knocking Reacher to the ground effortlessly.

There’s another brief shot of the two duking it out, with Reacher appearing to get a couple of good rounds in. The teaser is accompanied by the tagline: “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

Amazon Prime Video

Needless to say, fans of Prime Video‘s action series are now completely hyped, with many taking to X to share their excitement.

“OH MY GOD THEY’RE DOING IT,” said one comment, while another added, “HOLY S**T AN EVEN LARGER MAN.”

“I’m doing backflips in my apartment at the sight of Reacher having kaiju fight with an Even Larger Guy,” wrote a third.

“This is all I require from my entertainment: my big boy doing battle with a much bigger boy,” one user wrote.

Another pointed out: “Love that the setup of an entire season of television appears to be “Big guy? What if there was a bigger guy?”

The first three episodes of Reacher Season 3 will premiere on February 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The remaining episodes will be streamed weekly until the finale on March 27.

